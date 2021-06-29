Bradley-Bourbonnais wrestling might not have the strongest lineup top-to-bottom compared to other powerhouse wrestling programs such as Glenbard North and Montini, but they clearly have one of the best team bonds within the state.
The Boilermakers sent four wrestlers to Springfield’s Bank of Springfield Center on Saturday for the Class 3A Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Boys Open State Championships.
Anthony Lawryn (106 pounds) made the decision to move up a weight class and compete underweight in the 113-pound class in order to give his teammate, Ethan Spacht, a shot at state. In doing so, he also helped Bradley-Bourbonnais tie a school record from 1998 by securing four state qualifiers in this year’s state tournament.
“That was honestly the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my 23 years around the sport,” Boilermakers coach Mike Spiwak said. “I’ve had a lot of hall-of-fame teammates, and I don’t know of anybody else [who] would’ve done that ... and it was his idea. I think he’s a guaranteed state-placer if he was in the correct weight class.”
The selfless 113-pounder said the decision to move up a weight class wasn’t all that difficult given the relationship he’s built with Spacht during the past few seasons.
“Spacht has always been a great teammate to me, and he’s one of the reasons I got good at first,” Lawryn said. “Ethan and Austin Spacht were the ones who really got me into wrestling, and so I felt it was only right to give Ethan a shot because I know he could compete with the best.
“That’s what made me give up my spot at 106.”
Despite going just 1-2 in three matches during the course of Saturday evening, Lawryn enjoyed his battles with the state’s best.
“I personally liked the challenge,” Lawryn said. “I like putting myself at a disadvantage to see how good I can really be. I’m not scared of anybody; I just want to compete.”
Lawryn’s move allowed sophomore Spacht to go on and total three victories at 106 pounds. Senior Anthony Mancilla (132) finished 1-2, with younger brother AJ Mancilla going on to record a 2-2 overall record at 160 pounds.
“I love that all four of my guys won at least one match,” Spiwak said. “That says a lot because it’s such a hard tournament.”
Being able to tie a school record is something Spiwak was proud to notch early into his coaching career at BBCHS. However, what really impressed him is nearly all of his wrestlers who went to state will be returning next season.
“It feels amazing to tie the school record from 1998 with four state qualifiers because we only had one senior this season,” Spiwak said. “So, the fact that we are getting three of them back, plus Levi Greenlee — who just took fifth in freshman/sophomore state — is really cool.”
The tight bond created within the Boilermakers’ wrestling program is something that has spread way beyond the locker room and the mats and has caught the eyes of many opposing coaches.
“I’ve had teams that are better than us have their coaches tell me that they are jealous of how our bench is and how my guys support one another,” Spiwak said. “It’s a lot of little things, but Lawryn doing that big thing is a great representation of our team.”
Outside of Lawryn’s incredible gesture, Spiwak also had high praise for his sophomore who took full advantage of his opportunity by going out to secure three individual victories in state.
“I don’t want to disrespect my senior and not talk about him, but if I’m being honest, Ethan Spacht really stood out to me this past weekend and wrestled pretty much perfectly,” Spiwak said. “When the lights came on Saturday, he was ready to go. I think the only matches he lost [were partly because of] size, and that’s not taking anything away from the guys who beat him. ... Being that much smaller and wrestling perfectly was really impressive to see.”
BBCHS freshman takes 5th
On top of having four state qualifiers, the Boilermakers had another bright spot in Greenlee (120 pounds). The freshman wound up taking fifth place at the IWCOA freshman/sophomore state earlier last week Wednesday.
“Levi Greenlee was 2-19 in seventh grade,” Spiwak said. “He did everything we asked, and so he built himself up from a guy [who] everyone laughed off their schedules to becoming a big, big problem for opponents. For him to win his fifth-place match, it was something that made me tear up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.