BRAIDWOOD — With the postseason less than a month away Reed-Custer’s wrestling team held its annual Comet Classic Tournament featuring 23 teams (eight area teams) on Friday and Saturday. And despite some new teams in the mix, it was an area staple who found themselves atop of the final leaderboard for the second-straight year.

Coming off a 52-27 loss to Andrew on Thursday, Bradley-Bourbonnais went on to claim a bounceback victory by besting the entire field to the tune of a first-place team score of 219 team points, which helped it claim the Comet Classic Tournament championship for the second year in a row.

In order to hold off second-place finisher Seneca (170 team points) and repeat as tournament champions, the Boilermakers knew they were going to need a plethora of grapplers to find themselves on the podium once again. And much like last year, Bradley-Bourbonnais did so with ease, as it totaled eight of its wrestlers finishing within the top-six of their respective weight classes, including three individual champions.

