KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Community College Cavaliers women’s volleyball team took on the Elgin Community College Spartans on Saturday morning, winning 3-0 in a match that hinted at just how strong the Lady Cavaliers will be this season.

After a hard-fought victory against Illinois Valley Community College on Thursday night, KCC came in wanting to continue its winning streak. A combined effort from Valorie Dagg and Drew Hosselton put the Cavaliers up by five early in the first set, before the Spartans fought back, scoring five points with little pause in between. KCC returned fire, scoring fifteen uninterrupted points to win the first set 25-5.

The second set started with a handful of errors by the Cavaliers, putting the Spartans in the lead by seven points early in the set. However, led by Dagg, Hosselton and Gianna Basile, KCC fought back, tying the set before a pair of points by Hosselton put the Cavaliers on top. Despite several attempts, Elgin was unable to continue their momentum, and KCC won a much more difficult second set 25-11.

