Olivet Nazarene University’s women’s swim and dive team had just recently got back into action after taking nearly a three month break in-between contests.
The Tiger opened up its season back in October, going 1-1 with a win over Bethel University in Indiana before losing in its latest swim meet against Lewis University, 106-83, on Jan. 15th.
For a team that won the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference last season by an overwhelming margin, having multiple meets canceled first semester due to COVID-19 has not been an easy adjustment, especially early on this second semester.
“I expect all of my players to give the best that they got,” ONU swim and dive coach Kelly Essler said. “It’s been very hard on swimmers this year because a lot of the pools were shut down.”
This season Essler believes this team has what it takes to out due last year’s success which included winning conference and taking fourth overall as a team in the NAIA National Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee.
“For the women’s team they know the goal is to win conference,” Essler said. “They won conference a lot year by a lot and they know I want to re-do that. So they have their sights set on that and being top-three in the nation.”
A big factor in being able to reach those goals will be how the plan on replacing Ashley Basham and Leanne Latocha, who graduated last year. The two were both selected as NAIA All-Americans (2019) last season and were big contributors in the Tigers run at nationals.
To try and cope with the Tigers loses from last season Essler has brought in six freshmen and sophomore Megan Schroeder to help pick up the pieces. Schroeder transferred from Bellarmine University out of Louisville, Kentucky, after swimming at Bradley-Bourbonnais in high school. And she is expected to make an immediate impact as one of the Tigers main breaststrokers this year.
In addition, look for freshmen Julie Vega and Kayla Deubel to make a splash in the pool this season. Deubel already surprised coach Essler by being the team’s fastest sprinter in its season opener and Vega is someone who Essler believes can make an impact on the national rankings as a breaststroker.
“We still have enough depth to help us,” Essler said. “Instead of having one major key sprinter now we have a little more depth there.”
Along with all the new talent the Tigers brought in they also have some key returnees from last season, most notably being seniors Karla Islas and junior Peyton DeZur. Islas won two national championship races for the Tigers in the 1650 freestyle and 400-yard individual medley at nationals last season meanwhile DeZur took second-place at nationals in the 50-yard freestyle.
“I’m excited to go and race with everyone, especially with my team this season” Islas said. “Conference last year was a great atmosphere with the whole team and so I think just being able to see everyone race and do what they love and do it for the right reasons is something that I think drives me.”
ONU is also able to bring back juniors Jordan Enders and Helina Reyes. Essler see’s Reyes as being one of the squad’s best flyers this season and thinks Enders can do some serious damage as a freestyle swimmer in 2021.
ONU (1-2) will head travel to Davenport University for its next contest on Saturday, Jan. 23rd at 2 p.m. where they will look to get back in the win column and work towards its goal of repeating as CCAC conference champs.
“I think these last few years we’ve won conference so I think we have a good chance at winning it again,” Islas said. “We don’t want to be cocky about it, but I think it’s a good goal to have again. So I think winning conference is something realistic and it will definitely be our main goal.”
