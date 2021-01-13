Olivet Nazarene University 113, Holy Cross College 82
The Tigers' junior duo of Zanna Myers and Karina Smits was as unstoppable as ever Wednesday, as the two torched Holy Cross for a combined 15 3-pointers and 47 points as the Tigers rolled to a healthy 31-point home win Wednesday.
Myers went 8-for-11 from the 3-point line to score a game-high 24 points and Smits went 7-for-15 and nailed a pair of free-throws to finish with 23 points. Myers added four assists, three steals, two rebounds and a block and Smits contributed three assists, a baord and a steal.
Kaitlyn Eagle hit a quintet of triples for 15 points and added four assists, four rebounds and a block. Kennedy Johnson had five points, 12 assists, eight rebounds and five blocks.
The Tigers improved to 6-1 on the season and 3-0 in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference. They will be back in action when they travel to Palos Heights to take on Trinity Christian College at 1 p.m. Saturday.
