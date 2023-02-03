Basketball close up.jpg

BOURBONNAIS — The Olivet Nazarene University Tigers took on the Indiana University South Bend Titans in women's basketball on Wednesday night, in a game that would prove just how competitive they are in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Tigers bounced back from 10-point deficits at numerous points throughout the game to take down the leading team in their conference 83-76.

“We knew we just had to show up and play one play at a time,” Olivet head coach Lauren Glenn said, “There were going to be mistakes and [we needed to] just try to do our best at rebounding from those.”

The Tigers got off to a strong start in the first quarter, when they forced a turnover on the Titans’ first play. They couldn’t hang on to the ball, though, and the Titans scored the first 3 points of the game, before the Tigers’ Olivia Demosthenes blocked a shot by the Titans and threw the ball for a full-court pass to her teammate Maggie Cora. Cora immediately put 3 points on the board to get Olivet on the scoreboard. Throughout the quarter, South Bend always seemed to end up with the ball, but the Tigers remained strong and ended the quarter tied with their opponents, each team having 19 points.

Recommended for you