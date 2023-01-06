KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Community College Cavaliers women’s basketball team knew it would be a tough matchup on their home court Wednesday evening, when they took on the formidable Parkland College Cobras, who escaped town with an 82-66 victory.

The loss dropped the Cavaliers to 3-11 on the season.

“We know Parkland is a tough team — year in and year out, they’re ranked,” Cavaliers coach Casey Meister said. “Our plan was to slow them down… it didn’t quite work, though.”

