This year, the Kankakee Community College women’s basketball team is getting ready for its last season under veteran head coach Donnie Denson.
That’s because this past December, Denson announced this season would be his last, as he plans to retire at the end of the year. His reasoning for his decision came down to the fact he wants to spend more time with family and move on to something else after having served on KCC’s staff for the last 30 years, with a majority of them coming as the women’s head coach.
With that said, the Cavaliers are more focused than ever on getting back to the NCJAA Division II National Championship Tournament after making it last season to only have their first game of the tournament against Macomb Community College canceled due to COVID-19 last March.
Coming into this season, Denson said he has no desire to deter away from his typical team goals — winning 20-plus games, winning a Region IV championship, winning the first and second round of the national tournament and competing for a national title — since this year will be a shortened season with only 20 regular season games currently scheduled.
“I don’t think we go away from any of those goals,” Denson said. “I think we maintain those goals, although we will have to adapt some with the shortened season. But I think we keep striving to achieve those aspects that we always try to reach.”
Although KCC is coming off an impressive season where it finished 23-7 overall, the Cavaliers are going to miss a couple of veteran players from last year’s squad.
Some of those players include Ceairra Smith, Arriyonn Philips and Meara Tilstra. Luckily, for Denson and the rest of KCC’s staff, the Cavaliers still have Brandi Hudson, last year’s Region IV District D MVP. The sophomore forward put up a team-high 14.7 points per game with a 72.8 percent field goal percentage in her freshman campaign last season. In addition to bringing back Hudson, the Cavaliers will also have sophomores Emma Morts and T’Laizha Morris to help lead the way this season.
“We’ve got quite a few kids returning from last year that understand what we are looking for,” Denson said. “They understand the level of play we need to have, especially right away with this year’s shortened season.”
On top of the returners KCC has brought in some new talent that Denson said he expects to make a splash this season. Denson recruited two point guards in Madison LaBranche from Crete, Ill., and Brianna Primus from Frankfurt, Ill.. to try and fill the void for Smith and Philips, who started a combined 43 games last season.
Between having seven talented newcomers and nine returners from last year’s squad, the hype across the locker room is nothing short of making a deep postseason run if applicable.
“I absolutely think we can outfo last year’s successes,” Morts said. “We were a young team last year, and this year, we have our sophomores teaching the freshmen, and so we all know the expectations, and we know what it takes to be at the top. So, with that, I think we will be better this season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.