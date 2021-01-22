Bay College 69, Kankakee Community College 65
The Cavaliers trailed by a point at halftime and were in the thick of the game for 40 minutes but fell just short on the road in their first game of the season.
Brandi Hudson nearly notched a triple-double with 24 points, eight rebounds and eight steals. Emma Morts added 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Destiny Goodwin chipped in eight points, four rebounds and three steals.
KCC will look for its first win of the season against the Bethel University JV team at 5:30 p.m. at home Tuesday.
