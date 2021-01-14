Daily Journal Staff Report
Northern Illinois University forward Mikayla Brandon has seen her role increase significantly in her junior season on the Huskies’ women’s basketball team, and the former Bradley-Bourbonnais star showed she can handle the load in Wednesday’s home game against Central Michigan University.
Brandon scored a career-high 18 points on 4-for-5 shooting from the 3-point line and added five rebounds and three assists to lead the Huskies’ offense to an overwhelming 54 percent shooting night from behind the arc and a 58 percent shooting night from the field in a 104-73 win.
“I just kept shooting,” Brandon said. “I haven’t been shooting really well lately, and I don’t think Coach [Lisa Carlsen] will continue to put me on the floor if I don’t continue to take open shots.
“That’s what I did, and today, they just happened to go in.”
The Huskies improved to 5-5 on the year and 3-2 in the Mid-American Conference while also handing the Chippewas their first conference loss.
Brandon, a 2018 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate, is averaging 7.2 points, 8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in her junior season with the Huskies. She’s played in all 10 games and started nine of them.
