There are only a handful of coaches who have been fortunate enough to sustain success as long as Wilmington’s head wrestling coach, Rob Murphy.
During Murphy’s 28-year coaching career supporting the purple and silver, the soon-to-be 60-year-old has seemed to accomplish everything he ever has dreamed of dating back to when he first got hired to take over the Wildcats’ wrestling program in 1994.
During the past three decades, Murphy has amassed a 570-151 overall coaching record, with three IHSA Class 1A dual team state championships (2007-09), two second-place finishes (2006, 2017) and six Interstate Eight Conference championships (2005-09, 2011) to show for it.
In addition, he’s had the opportunity to coach 52 state-placers, including 10 individual state champions, including his own sons, Robbie in 2005 and Jake in 2008.
His incredible career also has helped him secure numerous coaching awards, including Interstate Eight Conference Coach of the Year honors (2005-09, 2011), Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Wrestling Coach of the Year (2010), IWCOA Man of the Year (2015) and IHSA State Finals Grand March Grand Marshal (2019), and he was inducted into the IWCOA Hall of Fame in 2011.
As glorious of a ride as it’s been during the years, all things eventually must come to an end, which is why Murphy is set to retire at the end of the year. Murphy wants to end his tenure at Wilmington while he still is healthy in order to enjoy his retirement years with his wife, Tina, who he married in 1984.
“As I get ready to retire, I’m able to still do stuff that I want to do,” Murphy said. “I don’t want to wait until I’m 67 and have to walk with a cane.
“I just want to be able to go out and do whatever I want to do with me and my wife. ... It’s about being able to walk away with the ability to do stuff while I still can.”
Before all the accomplishments, Murphy had spent nearly his entire life on the mats he now coaches on.
Murphy first got into the sport of wrestling during his junior high days at Shabbona Middle School in Morris, where he was a three-sport athlete, competing in football, track and field and wrestling in 1975 and 1976.
His passion for sports only continued when he went to Coal City Middle School for eighth grade. By the time he enrolled at Coal City High School, Murphy continued to be a three-sport athlete, finishing with a 100-26 overall wrestling record and notching a third-place individual finish in state at 167 pounds during his senior year.
“I think Murphy was a coach from his high school years on because I remember him and his buddy, Dave Balderas, were like assistant coaches back in high school,” said George Dare, Murphy’s head wrestling coach at Coal City from 1978-81. “We’d be going through some drills, and if Murphy was going live with someone, he’d stop midway through to explain what someone was doing wrong.
“So, from the very start he had coaching instincts, which was great.”
Murphy then decided to skip college after graduating in 1981 to become a pipeline construction worker, where he worked for two years before marrying his wife. After taking some time away from school, Murphy then chose to enroll at Joliet Junior College at 21 in 1985 before opting to transfer one year later to head to Olivet Nazarene University.
His days as a Tiger from 1986-88 were filled with even more success, as he finished his collegiate wrestling career as a three-time NCCAA national champion (1986-88) and accumulated more than 100 career individual victories.
During his prime days at ONU, Murphy also went on to wrestle with Athletes in Action in the summer of 1987 during his junior season, leaving him an opportunity to compete against some of South Korea’s and Japan’s best freestyle wrestlers before the 1988 Summer Olympics. Murphy went 7-4 during that stretch.
His decorated background in wrestling afforded him the opportunity to land his first head-coaching gig when he became the head track and field coach at Lincoln High School in 1988, also spending time as the assistant football and wrestling coach for six years before landing the Wilmington gig in 1994.
At Lincoln, Murphy wore several educational hats, teaching both regular and advanced physical education, fundamental United States history, sociology and welding, and he also developed, set up and then ran the school’s night school program.
When Murphy made the switch to Wilmington, he initially hoped to snag a job at his alma mater, Coal City. But that wasn’t what was meant to be.
“I applied for the Coal City head wrestling position, and I didn’t get it,” Murphy said. “I found out when I wished another candidate good luck for the job, and he replied, ‘I don’t need it because they just offered me the job ...’ and so the next year, the Wilmington wrestling position opened up when Howard Becker retired, and I thought to myself, ‘If you can’t join them, then beat them.’”
Murphy joined the Wildcats as the head wrestling coach and assistant football coach in 1994 before he went on to also become the head track and field coach in 1995, giving him three coaching positions, much like when he was a three-sport athlete during his youth days.
Similar to being at Lincoln, Murphy kept quite busy on the education side. At Wilmington, he has taught regular and advanced physical education, driver’s education and the school’s Behind the Wheel program, as well as teaching industrial education.
After helping coach 12 state medalists and earning the 1995-96 Illinois Track and Field Coach of the Year honors, Murphy eventually gave up his track position in 2000 to put all his focus toward wrestling and football. Alongside head coach Jeff Reents and fellow longtime assistants Barry Southall and Bobby Bolser, the Wildcats have qualified for the playoffs every year since 1996, including an IHSA Class 3A state title in 2014 and a Class 2A state championship this season.
“It was awesome to win another state championship in my final year coaching football,” Murphy said. “Those kids were great, and I had so much fun with them and what they were able to accomplish.”
In all the success Murphy has had as a coach, perhaps the most enjoyable success has come with the involvement of his family. The Wildcats had three straight IHSA Class 1A dual team state championships from 2007-09 — one of which included setting a program-best three individual state champion wrestlers — and the 2008 season included his son, Jake Murphy.
“It all goes around as a coach, and you have to sit back and look at the big picture,” Murphy said. “Obviously, winning three straight state championships after taking second the year before was a great time.”
Murphy noted the best advice he has for someone coaching their own child is to be hard on them at practice and then do nothing but lift them up once real competition starts. It was something he learned in his early coaching days before coaching his own kids in the mid 2000s.
“I learned that the best way to coach your kids is to get on them during practice and small meets and then you back off them when it’s crunch time to let them focus on winning instead of the stupid dad criticisms,” he said.
That advice is something his son, Jake, really appreciated during his time wrestling for his dad from 2005-09.
“My dad was really good at mentality preparing us for the actual matches,” Jake Murphy said. “He’d harp on you throughout the week, and then once it came ... to the match, he made you believe you could beat anybody.
“It was always a positive thing.”
