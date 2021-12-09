Cody Smith
BOYS
Head coach: Bill Karavites (third season)
2020-21 Record: 9-3
Conference: Illinois Central Eight
Roster
# Name Pos. Class Height
3 Kyle Farrell G Fr 5’10”
4 Jake Castle G So 5’9”
5 Reid Juster G So 6’0”
10 Ryder Meents G Jr 5’11”
11 Cade McCubbin G So 5’10”
12 Tysen Meents G Sr 5’10”
13 Drake Imhoff F Sr 6’2”
14 Brendan Moran F So 5’11”
15 Kyle Winker C Sr 6’6”
20 Nick Sanford C Sr 6’5”
21 Lucas Rink F Fr 5’10”
22 Kaleb Patterson F Sr 5’10”
Wildcats ready to pounce with quick strike ability
After having gone 14-18 in his first season as head coach two seasons ago Bill Karavites quickly managed to turn things around with a 9-3 finish last season during the shortened season, where the Wildcats finished second in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.
And so with a winning season now under his belt, Karavites hopes his squad can take another gigantic leap forward by playing an up-tempo style of basketball on offense while also playing a gritty-type of defense, using multiple guards in the starting lineup.
The Wildcats lost quite a bit in point guard Danny Sanders, and arguably their best player, 2021 first-team All-Illinois Central Eight Conference and Daily Journal All-Area forward Ben Kreitz, who averaged a double-double with 22 points per game and 12 rebounds per game last season as a senior, the Wildcats will plan to lean more heavily on one of their other top scoring threats from last season, Tysen Meents.
The 5-foot-10 senior veteran is coming off a season where he averaged 18 points and five assists per game, which allowed him to be named an first-team All-Illinois Central Eight Conference player as well as an Daily Journal All-Area selection.
Meents will be the key to getting the Wildcats’ offense rolling early, whether it be dishing it to Ryder Meents, who averaged eight points per game and four rebounds per game last season, or kicking it out to Drake Imhof for a 3-pointer.
Wilmington also returns other strong senior pieces such as Ryan Banas, Kyle Winker, and Nick Sanford. Banas is coming off a year where he averaged six points per game and three steals per game while Winker made the most of his opportunities coming off the bench last season. Pair those two with Sanford’s six-foot-four frame inside and the Wildcats certainly have much needed depth to go along with their leading returner in Tysen Meents.
“Wilmington will hope to improve as the season progresses with a guard-heavy lineup,” Karavites said. “The Wildcats will play up-tempo basketball and work to be a pesky defensive ballclub.”
GIRLS
Head coach: Eric Dillon (fifth season)
2020-21 Record: 2-8
Conference: Illinois Central Eight
Roster
# Name Pos. Class Height
1 Alexa Clark G Jr 5’6”
2 Lexi Liaromatis G So 5’7”
3 Breanna Horton G Jr 5’7”
4 Anna Liaromatis G Sr 5’9”
11 Gracie Sanders F So 5’10”
13 Carlie Freis G So 5’5”
14 Clara Smith G So 5’6”
23 Kaitlyn O’Donnell G Jr 5’8”
Small numbers won’t define Wildcats’ season
Despite losing four seniors and only having eight girls on its roster this season Wilmington head coach Eric Dillon isn’t too concerned with the lack of numbers.
“Although we have low numbers, we have good quality,” Dillon said. “I feel like we have good ball-handlers throughout the roster who are not afraid to attack the basket.
“If we are able to handle some of the defensive pressure that our conference puts on us, we should be ok.”
The biggest key for the Wildcats’ ability to have success with such a short rotation will rely heavily on the play of their lone senior, Anna Liaromatis.
The 2021 Daily Journal All-Area honorable mention selection will need to continue to do a bit of everything from dominating the post inside both as a scorer and on the glass while also being able to run the break in transition and stretch the floor from beyond the arc.
“Anna Liaromatis will play a key role as the leader of the team,” Dillon said. “She is our only senior this season and she is an all-around type player.”
Another vital piece to the puzzle for Wilmington will reside on newcomer Lexi Liaromatis. The sophomore is set to become an aggressive-but-disciplined type player who will provide a much-needed energy boost in her first season on varsity.
“At the varsity level, Lexi Liaromatis will be another key piece to the team,” Dillon said. “...As a sophomore she will gain a tremendous amount of experience this year to carry over into her junior and senior years,” Dillon said.
Wilmington will also like to see growth throughout the season from its other trio of sophomores — Carlie Freis, Gracie Sanders, and Clara Smith — as they try and begin to make their mark.
