WILMINGTON — Entering Wednesday's home nonconference matchups against Bishop McNamara and Momence respectively, Wilmington's baseball and softball teams wanted nothing more than to end its losing streaks and get back into the win column. 

Coming off back-to-back losses to Streator, including a 8-5 loss on Tuesday, Wilmington head baseball coach Mike Bushnell felt his team wasn't playing with the same sense of looseness that he's used to seeing when on the diamond.

For whatever reason the uptightness that's plagued the Wildcats as of late seemed to dissipate throughout pre-game warmups and afford the host team to collect 11 hits in support of an excellent outing from Joey Cortese on their way to a much needed 10-0 victory over the Fightin' Irish.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

