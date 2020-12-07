The Chicago White Sox made their first big offseason acquisition Monday night, the biggest move of baseball's hot stove season thus far, when they traded for Texas Rangers ace pitcher Lance Lynn.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the White Sox picked up Lynn, a 10-year veteran and 2012 all-star. Lynn led the major leagues with 13 starts in last year's abbreviated season, posting a 6-3 record with a 3.32 earned run average and 89 strikeouts in a league-leading 84 innings.
In return, the White Sox are sending Dane Dunning, a pitching prospect who went 2-0 with a 3.97 ERA in seven starts as a 25-year-old rookie last season. An unnamed lower-level pitching prospect will also head to Texas, according to Passan.
Lynn is entering the last year of his contract and is owed $8 million, a bit of a bargain for a pitcher who has finished in the top six in Cy Young Award voting each of the past two seasons. He joins a rotation rich with talent, led by ace Lucas Giolito, southpaw Dallas Keuchel and youngsters Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech and Reynaldo Lopez.
