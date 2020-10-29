Two days after the end of the 2020 season, the Chicago White Sox made a major move for the 2021 season and beyond, a decision that has the eyes of the baseball world on the franchise.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday the White Sox have hired former manager Tony La Russa to manage the club. La Russa managed the White Sox from 1979-1986. After his first stint in Chicago, La Russa went to Oakland, where he led the Oakland Athletics to a World Series championship in 1989.
He went to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1996, where he won the World Series in 2006 and 2011, and became the first manager to retire after the winning the World Series after that 2011 title.
La Russa has spent time at several organizations in various executive roles since, most recently as senior advisor of baseball operations for the Los Angeles Angels for the past year.
The reunion of La Russa and the White Sox is one that Passan said turned some heads within the organization, with all heads turning towards owner Jerry Reinsdorf, who has spoken several times the past three decades about how firing La Russa was always a regret.
"The hiring of Tony La Russa has ruffled feathers in the White Sox organization," Passan said via Twitter. "A number of employees have concerns about his ability to connect with younger players and how he will adapt to the field after being away [nine] years.
"This was a Jerry Reinsdorf decision. Simple as that."
The White Sox and former manager Rick Renteria agreed to part ways after the team lost in the American League Wild Card Round to Oakland this season. With arguably the best young crop of talent in the big leagues, the White Sox will presumably contend for American League pennants and potentially their first World Series since 2005 for the next several years.
La Russa ranks third all-time with 2,728 victories and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
