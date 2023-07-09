Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League All-Star players run to celebrate with pitcher Max West after he threw the final pitch of the game Friday during the team's 19-0 victory over Lansing in the District Six All-Star Tournament at Slater Field in Bourbonnais. West threw a perfect game and homered in the team's three-inning win.
Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League All-Star player Gehrig Adams runs toward home plate Friday during the team's 19-0 victory over Lansing in the District Six All-Star Tournament at Slater Field in Bourbonnais.
Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League All-Star player Shane Martin slides into home plate Friday during the team's 19-0 victory over Lansing in the District Six All-Star Tournament at Slater Field in Bourbonnais.
Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League All-Star player Max West celebrates after hitting a three-run homer Friday during the team's 19-0 victory over Lansing in the District Six All-Star Tournament at Slater Field in Bourbonnais.
Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League All-Star player Austin Colagrossi sprints to score Friday during the team's 19-0 victory over Lansing in the District Six All-Star Tournament at Slater Field in Bourbonnais.
Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League All-Star player Max West is greeted by teammates at home plate after a three-run homer Friday during the team's 19-0 victory over Lansing in the District Six All-Star Tournament at Slater Field in Bourbonnais. In addition to his homer, West threw a perfect game as all 12 Bradley-Bourbonnais players scored a run. For more on the tournament, see Sports.
BOURBONNAIS — Max West and his Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League All-Star teammates played on their home park of Slater Field in Bourbonnais for the last time Friday night when they hosted Lansing in the Illinois District Six championship series.
And West and his teammates couldn’t have gone out on a higher note.
Behind a three-inning perfect game from West, who also hit a towering home run in the third inning, Bradley-Bourbonnais crushed 16 hits that led to 19 runs and a 19-0 win in three innings, giving them a two-game sweep after Thursday’s 10-0 victory and earning them the title of District Six champions.
“It’s really special,” West said of Friday’s perfect game and district title. “This is my last time playing on this field and it means a lot.
“I’ll look back on it when I’m older and it’s really cool.”
Fresh off of their 10-0 win Thursday, B-B wasted no time putting themselves in the driver’s seat in Friday’s second game of the best-of-three set.
They had nine hits, three walks and a hit batter that culminated in a nine-run frame.
By the time the top of the third wrapped up, where West’s three-run blast to left-center field highlighted a seven-run inning, nine different batters had a hit, three more drew a walk and all 12 players crossed the plate at least once.
“Just a good work ethic, a good plate approach at the plate, things like that,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Greg Urban credited for the team’s hitting success. “The kids have a good two-strike approach and know what to do, how to hit the ball on command.
“I’ve coached baseball, played at a higher level, and these kids remind me of a college team.”
While the offense was piling up the runs, West was piling up the strikeouts, fanning eight of the nine Lansing batters he faced in his perfect game.
In addition to coaching him at the All-Star level, Urban was also West’s coach in the regular season for league champion Dairy Queen. Not only has Urban seen West develop as a player and person over the past four years, but has also seen his relationship with his catcher, Griffin Urban, who also caught Friday’s game, blossom.
“Max, I’ve coached him the last four years and it’s been a pleasure coaching him, watching him grow as a player and leader more than anything,” coach Urban said. “Griffin and Max, those two work really well together.
“I’m glad they got to do it together and I’m really happy for these boys.”
The All-Stars will now head to the sectional level in River Forest for a tournament Saturday-Monday, where a winner will be crowned and move on to the state tournament, something coach Urban and his team feel is quite an attainable goal.
“The talent is here,” coach Urban said. “The hitting, the pitching... these guys have waited, and for them to come back this season the way they have, the sky is the limit for them.”
No matter what happens from here on out, West and his teammates know they’ll always have their memories at Slater Field to fondly look back on, especially after making their final game there such a memorable one.
“It makes me really happy, just hanging out with my friends here, hitting some bombs and having fun,” West said. “Every time I go down this street I’ll think of the memories I made on this field.”
STAT BOOK
West went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and a pair of runs in addition to his perfect game that came with eight strikeouts in nine batters faced. Brenden Vinardi tripled, doubled, scored twice and drove in three. Griffin Urban went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a pair of runs. Liam Carlson singled, doubled, scored and had an RBI. Tyler Martin and Noah Bosgraff each had two-hit games that included two RBIs and a run. Gavin Pippin had an RBI double and scored. Bennett Meier singled, drove in a pair and scored three runs. Andrew Kemp had a two-run single and scored.
UP NEXT
Bradley-Bourbonnais will begin the Illinois Section Three tournament in River Forest Friday.