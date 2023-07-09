BOURBONNAIS — Max West and his Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League All-Star teammates played on their home park of Slater Field in Bourbonnais for the last time Friday night when they hosted Lansing in the Illinois District Six championship series.

And West and his teammates couldn’t have gone out on a higher note.

Behind a three-inning perfect game from West, who also hit a towering home run in the third inning, Bradley-Bourbonnais crushed 16 hits that led to 19 runs and a 19-0 win in three innings, giving them a two-game sweep after Thursday’s 10-0 victory and earning them the title of District Six champions.

Recommended for you