Daily Journal Staff Report
BOYS SOCCER
St. Anne 8, Reed-Custer 0
Raul Guerrero continued his dominance, netting three goals and a pair of assists to lead the Cardinals past the Comets.
Jose Pizano added a pair of goals. Damon Saathoff, Julian Chagoya and Lucas Hanen each added a goal, while Saathoff had two assists and Chagoya had one assist. Francisco Cintora and Aaron Woodard each tallied an assist, while Adrian Chagoya had seven saves.
Stephen Condreay had five saves for the Comets.
Judah Christian 6, Watseka 1
The Warriors found themselves tied at one at the half, but the Tribe opened up the floodgates in the final 40 minutes. Fernando Oralana had the Warriors’ lone goal.
PepsiCo Showdown Semifinals
Manteno 2, Schurz 2 (Manteno wins in penalty kicks)
The Panthers earned a 5-4 win in penalty kicks to advance to Sunday’s tournament championship.
Alec Miller scored on an Ion Barrio assist and also assisted Scott Eldridge’s goal.
VOLLEYBALL
Hillcrest Autumn Invitational
Kankakee picked up a quartet of wins to win the tournament title on Saturday. The Kays defeated Southland College Prep 2-1 and earned 2-0 wins over Thornridge and Hillcrest to set up a championship match showdown against Thornwood, a Southland Athletic Conference opponent the Kays had just defeated a week prior, by a 2-1 score.
“The championship match was fun because we had beaten Thornwood at home in the previous week and they wanted revenge,” Kays coach Denny Pommier said. “They took the first set 23-25, then the Kays played their best volleyball of the season with a comeback victory wrapping up the match 25-19 and 15-8 final two sets.”
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Lincoln-Way West Dive Meet
Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Elizabeth Noble just might have to have the Lincoln-Way West Dive Meet renamed in her honor after she won the event for the second year in a row on Saturday.
The meet featured 11 dives and Noble compiled a score of 351.05 points to earn the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!