SOFTBALL
Beecher 18, St. Anne 0 (4 innings)
Abby Shepard threw a perfect game in four innings of action while striking out eight to lead the Bobcats. Cheyanna Stluka drove in a team-high six RBIs on a perfect 3-for-3 performance at the plate. Abby Sippel, Morgan McDermott, Alyssa Hon and Skyler Murdoch all collected multiple hits as well.
Sophia Torres took the loss for the Cardinals, allowing 12 earned runs on 17 hits in three innings of work.
Beecher 19, St. Anne 1 (4 innings)
Stulka and Caelyn Thorpe both went 3-for-4 with a team-high three RBIs each to lead the Bobcats. Ashlyn Rapacz, Kamryn Koontz, Murdoch, McDermott and Kasput all notched two hits each. Sippel snagged the win, allowing one earned on two hits in three innings of action.
Taylor DeYoung went 1-for-2 with a single and an RBI to lead the Cardinals at the plate. Torres added a stolen base.
Prairie Central 9, Herscher 7
The Tigers stayed in it until the very end, but the Hawks ended up pulling away late. Alison Hassett went 3-for-4 with a team-high two RBIs. Emma Powers and Allie Decman both collected multiple hits and Colby McDivitt lasted six innings on the bump, allowing six runs on 10 hits.
Watseka 7, Milford 6
The Warriors rallied back from being down three runs in the bottom of the seventh to edge the Bearcats on a walk-off. Kennedy McTaggart hit a three-run bomb before Natalie Peterson scored on an infield hit by Allie Hoy to notch the walk-off game-winner. Hoy went 4-for-5 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base to lead Watseka at the plate.
Brynlee Wright went a perfect 4-for-4 and hit for the cycle with a team-high five RBIs to lead Milford. Abby Storm and Anna McEwen chipped in two hits each.
Seneca 12, Reed-Custer 1
Mya Beard notched the Comets' only hit on the evening. Grace Myers took the loss on the mound, allowing 12 runs on 10 hits while striking out three.
Central 13, Dwight 12
The Comets managed to get things done in walk-off fashion to best the Trojans in a high-scoring affair. Shayna Lehmkuhl and Alana Pourroy each went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI to lead Central at the plate. Kaylie Warpet tallied a single and a double with two RBIs. Ella White snagged the win on the bump, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits while striking out three.
Alexis Thetard notched three hits in four plate appearances with two runs scored and an RBI to lead the Trojans. Isabelle Schultz also chipped in three hits with a run scored.
Calumet Christian 3, Trinity 0; Calumet Christian 16, Trinity 1
No individual stats were available for Trinity.
BASEBALL
Reed-Custer 9, Seneca 2
The Comets improved to 10-2 with the win. Jake McPherson finished with nine strikeouts in six innings of work, allowing one run on two hits to pick up the win. Jarret Goodwin went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs. Dylan Garrelts totaled two hits, including a double.
Beecher 13, St. Anne 0 (DH)
Trevor Stout could not be stopped on the mound against the Cardinals. The Bobcats starting pitcher struck out eight while only giving up one hit to snag the victory. Joseph Rain, Quinton Allen and South all totaled two hits each to lead the Bobcats offensive onslaught.
Michael Savoie totaled a single in two plate appearances to record the only hit for the Cardinals.
Beecher 10, St. Anne 0 (DH)
The Bobcats improved to 6-5 overall. Zak Gorcowski picked up the win on the mound. Ethan Turney, Jacob Granczny and Ryan LeBlanc tallied two hits each.
Eric Savoie went 1-for-2 with a single to lead St. Anne at the plate.
Bishop McNamara 8, Milford 4
Michael O'Connor picked up the win for the Irish in five innings of action. Brady Betrand totaled a team-high three RBIs on two hits. And Levi Croswell went 3-for-3 with an RBI to help McNamara improve to 6-5 overall.
Chase Clutteur went 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Bearcats. Sawyer Laffoon added a single and two RBIs.
Watseka 13, Salt Fork 4
Warrior slugger Maddux Rigsby went 3-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and a four RBIs. Conner Curry added two hits, including a double and two runs scored. Justin McGahan allowed zero earned runs on three hits and one strikeout over four innings of work.
Gardner-South Wilmington 12, Crossroads Christian 6 (6 innings)
The Panthers overcame multiple defensive errors to snag game one of their double header by six runs. Brandon States went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs Blake Huston added two singles and drove in two runs. Huston also picked up the win on the mound, allowing two earned on four hits while striking out eight.
Crossroads Christian 14, Gardner-South Wilmington 8
Crossroads Christian put up a five-run fifth inning and a four-run seventh inning to help them overcome an early deficit to the Panthers. Nathan Weese totaled singles, three runs scored and three RBIs to lead GSW at the plate. Caydan Landry notched a single and a homer with two RBIs. Brandon States added a triple and one run scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.