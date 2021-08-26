Bishop McNamara at Marmion
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: RB Tony Phillips, RB/LB Jaydon Wright
Preview: The Irish have a fearsome, baby-faced backfield duo that looks to pick up where it left off last season, as they enter the fall ranked third in Class 2A. But the Irish also have a heaping helping of seniors all over, including quarterback Brady Bertrand, while all five offensive linemen are also back with experience. The defense is experienced too, with Jaxson Roberts and Alex Willis turning heads this fall in the secondary after injuries last spring. Marmion is a tall task for an opening game, especially with the drive to Aurora, but this Irish team is eager to make an early statement.
Pick: Bishop McNamara 35, Marmion 28
Proviso East at Bradley-Bourbonnais
Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: QB Caige Williams, LB AJ Mancilla
Preview: The Boilermakers boast a boatload of returning weapons for returning quarterback Williams and they’ll be ready to hit the ground running after scoring at least 40 points in three of their final four games of last spring, all victories. Detric Dee is back to anchor the defense from his linebacker spot, but look out for Mancilla, an impressive sophomore that coach Mike Kohl was extremely high on during camp. There are plenty of new faces on the defense, especially up front, but they won’t feel as much pressure once the offense gets rolling.
Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 38, Proviso East 21
Morris at Coal City
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: RB/LB Ashton Harvey, LB Brady Best
Preview: It’s the beginning of a new era for the Coalers and coach Francis Loughran, who gets a rivalry matchup with a mighty Morris squad and the eighth spot in the 4A polls to begin his head coaching career. Harvey will have a larger offensive role and will help Best lead a defense that once again figures to be as stingy as any. There’s tons of excitement in Morris this fall for a deep roster with class balance and returning experience, with a defense that will look to take advantage of new faces on the Coalers’ line. It doesn’t get any easier for the Coalers, who have McNamara and Wilmington next, but Friday’s rivalry game doesn’t need any more motivation.
Pick: Coal City 27, Morris 23
Dunbar at Herscher
Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: QB Brock Wenzelman, RB/LB Kody Lunsford
Preview: The Tigers open with a Saturday afternoon tilt against the same Dunbar team they opened their 2018 run to the Class 3A semifinals against with a 37-20 victory. The faces have changed since then, but not Tigers coach Dan Wetzel, who begins his final year with Herscher fresh off a hall of fame induction. He has a new quarterback in Wenzelman but a steady running back in Lunsford, who will also join defensive end Travis Jones and fellow linebacker Joe Holohan in getting the defense up to speed. The Tigers are experienced in the trenches and hope to use that to their advantage early and often Saturday.
Pick: Herscher 28, Dunbar 12
Manteno at Evergreen Park
Gametime: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: QB Carter Drazy, OL/DL Manny Carrera
Preview: The Panthers transition from a three-year starter at quarterback in Caleb Borkenhagen to Drazy, a senior with smarts that coach RJ Haines has raved about. Carerra will be snapping him the ball after moving from the defensive line to center, but he’ll likely see his fair share of snaps on the defensive side as well for a Manteno team looking to maintain its familiarity with the postseason by earning a nonconference road win. Jack Prindeville and Logan Worobey provide experience on both sides of the ball for a tilt against Evergreen Park, a squad stumbling into the fall after a 1-4 spring in the South Suburban Conference.
Pick: Manteno 28, Evergreen Park 13
Peoria Manual at Peotone
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: QB/LB TJ Chenoweth, RB/LB Dawson Piper
Preview: The Blue Devils have been a steady playoff qualifier under coach Apostolos Tsiamas, but they crave more this fall. Chenoweth was a lifelong quarterback before missing his sophomore year with an injury and a trip to running back last year, but Tsiamas is excited about the progression his offense made in the offseason to make their attack more diverse than the traditional run-heavy approach. Chenoweth himself said Piper has had a great offseason and the athletic junior will have a heavy say in how things go Friday, on both sides of the ball.
Pick: Peotone 35, Manual 7
Reed-Custer at Elmwood Park
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: RB/LB Elliot Cassem, WR/DB Lucas Foote
Preview: The Comets enter the fall as enthusiastic as any team in the area. Their 1-4 record last spring has some deception built into it, with three of those losses coming by a touchdown or less. Cassem has been a program staple the past two seasons and Foote is set to make his varsity debut after missing last spring with an injury. He was one of the most impressive newcomers to the prep basketball scene last season and has the athleticism to translate it to the gridiron as well. That’s the case for several juniors in a deep class, led by quarterback and defensive back Jake McPherson, who loves the fun he can have in the Comets’ wide-open offense.
Pick: Reed-Custer 41, Elmwood Park 12
Wilmington at Marengo
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: TE/LB/K Allan Richards, QB/DB Kaden Humphries
Preview: The Wildcats are the number-one team in the first 3A polls and have the longest season-opening road trip in the area, making a 100-minute trip north to take on a Marengo squad that’s won at least one playoff game each of its past two trips. Richards is one of the most diverse talents in the state with all the skills he provides, with senior leadership being added this season. Humphries is making his starting debut Friday but has impressed coach Jeff Reents with excellent command of the huddle, orchestrating an intricate offense that’s focused on the run, but will allow Humphries to display the arm that’s helped make him a talented baseball player. Jacob Friddle was one of the best two-way players in the area last year and will figure to tote the rock plenty this fall, beginning on Friday.
Pick: Wilmington 24, Marengo 19
Central at Bismarck-Henning
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: QB/S Luke Shoven, OL/LB Dallas Rodriguez
Preview: These two teams have been two of the strongest in the Class 2A field the past couple years, and they now serve as the respective top dogs on each side of the new Vermillion Valley Football Alliance. It’s a new day in terms of conference affiliation and personnel, as the Comets have dozens of years of varsity experience to replace from arguably their best class ever. Shoven has shown in limited action and an impressive offseason that he can lead the charge, and he’ll have to be ready to be the man right away on Friday. Rodriguez is the lone returning starter and will be leaned upon to set a physical tone in the trenches in one of central Illinois’ most noteworthy small-school matchups of the week.
Pick: Central 28, Bismarck-Henning 21
Salt Fork at Dwight
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: QB Kaleb Duden, TE/LB Jeremy Kapper
Preview: The Trojans have a new identity this year, as jack-of-all-trades and program great Carson Crouch, as well as four of the offensive linemen that blocked for him, have graduated. Duden has made progress as Crouch’s replacement at quarterback and has coach Luke Standiford optimistic the Dwight offense can become more versatile with how they attack offenses. Kapper is one of the Trojans with the most returning experience and will serve as a crucial defensive leader, blocker and occasional pass-catcher as the Trojans open the year with a matchup against one of small-school Illinois football’s most consistent playoff mainstays over the past handful of years.
Pick: Dwight 20, Salt Fork 14
Hoopeston at Iroquois West
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: QB/DB Sam McMillan, OL/DL Clayton Leonard
Preview: The Raiders have the potential to churn out some of the best trench play in the area, led by the return Leonard, an Illinois commit, and his brother, Cannon. They hope to give McMillan ample time to make decisions in his first year as starter, but they’ll also look to open running lanes for Auston Miller and company in the backfield. The Raiders have almost everyone back from last year and they hope to use their loads of returning experience to settle in the Vermillion Valley niely this fall. A home game against a Hoopeston team that hasn’t won more than two games in a year in almost a decade is a great opportunity to open the autumn with fireworks in Gilman.
Pick: Iroquois West 35, Hoopeston 6
Momence at Oakwood
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: QB/DB Kud’de Bertram, WR/DB Luis Berrera
Preview: Momence has plans on getting back into the postseason for the first time since 2016 and that bid starts Friday against an Oakwood squad that’s seen the playoffs three of the past four seasons. Bertram is an explosive talent at quarterback and he’s got one of his favorite targets back in Barrera. That combo could be the cause of quite a few big plays this season, and the pair will look to get going early and often. The defense has been a huge point of emphasis over the offseason for coach Wayne Walker, and with experience back at all three levels that has some athleticism built in as well, that unit is hoping to show improvement when the lights turn on Friday.
Pick: Momence 28, Oakwood 20
Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Game time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: OL/DL Michael Warren, QB/DB Brady Walwer
Preview: The Warriors begin the Stephen Rigsby era and Brady Walwer era as they start their time in the VVC as well. A lot of newness in Watseka brings a lot of question marks, and the Warriors certainly have internal questions that they’ll have answered as well on Saturday. Walwer will slide from receiver to quarterback and hope Warren, the lone returning offensive linemen, has gotten his comrades up to speed. If Walwer has time to make plays, both with his arm and legs, Watseka could find themselves marching down the field. They’ll also have to find a new defensive leader, as three-year starting linebacker Tylor Durflinger has graduated as well. The Warriors are a mystery entering the season, but the standard set under the past handful of years under former coach Aaron Hilgendorf hasn’t left.
Pick: Watseka 26, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20
Milford-Cissna Park at St. Thomas More
Game time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: RB/DB Angel Salinas, QB/DB Sawyer Laffoon
Preview: The Sabers went 4-0 in an abbreviated test run through 8-man football last spring, and they’ll be challenged by one of the league’s powerhouses in the first game of their full season. The Bearcats have played in both Illinois 8-Man Football Association title games and plan on a third this fall, and this week could potentially be a preview of that matchup. Salinas is one of a few players that has any sort of experience from the state title team of 2018, but this Bearcats team is hungry to continue along with the tradition that has been put in place since the program moved to 8-man football prior to that 2018 run. Laffoon is primed to take over as quarterback for a high-flying offense that will score quicker than scoreboard operators can keep track of.
Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 42, St. Thomas More 34
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.