Women representing golf courses from all over the area teed off at Kankakee Country Club on Saturday for the Kankakee Iroquois Women’s County Amateur.
Forty-five golfers across five flights took part in the tournament, which awarded trophies for best net and gross scores in each class. The gross winners were decided by the best overall score in each flight, and the net winner was awarded to the best score when the golfers’ handicap was factored in.
Handicap was also the deciding factor in which flight a golfer participated in. Handicaps of less than 20 golfed in the Championship Flight; 20-25 handicaps were assigned to A Flight, 25-31 teed off in the B Flight, 32-36 shot in C Flight, and handicaps of 37 or greater shot in D Flight.
The highest honor of the afternoon went to Kae Webber-Cox, who shot a gross 89 and a net 71 to take home the overall title in the championship flight.
“It’s the first county tournament I’ve ever played in, but I’ve been playing golf and playing here for a long time. I think knowing the greens and having played here previously as a member helped,” Webber-Cox said. “I’m really, really excited. This is a first for me, and it feels great.
“People just have to come out here and play because anybody could be a winner. You just never know who it’s going to be,” she added. “With all the different flights and girls of all different skill levels, it’s just so much fun. You meet new people — I didn’t know these girls when we first started out today — and you can build new friendships out here. It’s just such a great group of women.”
Among those who golfed with Webber-Cox was the winner of the championship flight’s net trophy, Liz Gore. Gore shot the best front nine of anyone but faded a bit down the stretch to finish with a gross 92 and a net score of 75. Also competing in the premier flight were Linda Linn (93 gross, 77 net), Nena Mayotte (97, 79), Gina Lebran (99, 82) and Bernie Hinrich (101, 83).
The winner of the next flight finished with the best net score of anyone across all classes, and her gross score was low enough she would have finished in second behind only Webber-Cox in the Championship flight. Nancy Payne’s gross 91 and net 67 were enough to earn her the trophy in Flight A by a generous margin.
The net score trophy went to Debi Zurek, who shot a gross 101 and a net 76. Ellen Uthe, who shot a 98 gross and a 78 net took third place in the flight, which was enough to narrowly edge past a trio of women who shot a net of 80. Darla Casey shot 100 gross, 80 net to take fourth place, and Tess Rowland and Olivia Lamore both shot 105 gross and 80 net to finish just behind her tied for fifth in the flight. Also golfing in A Flight were Sharon Rieches (104, 82), Liz Wilson (113, 88) and Barb Riesbeck (117, 92).
Marilynn Maropoulos locked down the gross crown in B Flight with a 101 to go with her net score of 72, and Vicki Ryan’s net score of 76 earned her the other trophy in the flight. Ryan shot a gross 103.
Behind Maropoulos and Ryan in B Flight were Sandra Frenzke (108, 77), Karrie Pool (110, 79), Brenda Wilken (111, 83), Caitlyn Vidas (112, 81), Barb Nims (115, 84), Sue Degenhart (117, 84), Deanne Young (120, 89) and Therese Grace (121, 92).
The largest concentration of players took part in the 14-golfer C Flight, which saw Meghan Downey narrowly outduel Diane Downs for the gross title. Downey shot a 104 gross to bring her net score to 71. Downs also shot a net 71 but was two strokes off Downey’s lead with a 106 gross score.
Delores Neuschwander, Brenda Kinstner and Jane Hove also shot extremely competitively in the jam-packed flight. All three golfers shot a gross 108 to secure spots in the top five. Neuschwander took third with a net score of 72, Hove came in fourth with a 74, and Kinstner rounded out the top five with a net 76.
Judy Laneville and Vicki Senesac also delivered net scores of 76 and each shot a gross 109 and were followed on the leaderboard by Heidi Mailto (112, 79), Paula Franklin (116, 83), Kim Rader (117, 83), Linda Davis (118, 82), Anna Tammen (120, 81) and Cheryl Burns (126, 93).
The final pair of trophies were hotly contested in D Flight as one-digit handicap difference decided things between its top contestants. Paulette Roland came away with the gross title with a gross score of 108 and a net of 70, narrowly out-dueling Betty Yott. Yott also shot a gross 108, but with her handicap one higher she took the net trophy with a net score of 71.
Rounding out the D Flight were Annette LaMore (117, 74), Tari Hart (118, 80), Gina Thompson (120, 78) and Karen Stam (124, 85).
