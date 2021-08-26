{p dir=”ltr”}2021-2022 Outlook
Head Coach: Stephen Rigsby (1st Season)
Career Record: 37-32; 0-0 at Watseka
Conference: Vermilion Valley
Last Playoff: Class 2A Second Round, 2019
Best Playoff: Class 2A Second Round, 2019
2020-2021 Spring Record: 4-2
{p dir=”ltr”}Fall 2021 Schedule:
8/28 7 p.m. @Georgetown-Ridge Farm
9/3 7 p.m. Westville
9/11 1 p.m. @Bismarck-Henning
9/17 7 p.m. Hoopeston
9/24 7 p.m. Central
10/1 7 p.m. Seneca
10/8 7 p.m. @Dwight
10/15 7 p.m. @Momence
10/22 7 p.m. Iroquois West
This season Watseka’s football program will go through more change than just promoting two-year varsity assistant and defensive coordinator Stephen Rigsby to its new head coach, as the Warriors are set to return only two starters from last season.
Watseka graduated 16 seniors, including its dynamic QB/WR combos in Drew Wittenborn and receivers Brayden Haines and Connor Curry, but none will be more crucial than replacing its four seniors who started in the trenches on both the offensive and defensive lines.
“I’ve coached for a while and when I’ve lost skill players we can kind of make it work a lot of times, but when you lose four lineman up front it’s usually a lot tougher to start the season well,” Rigsby said.
Given all the changes on both sides of the ball the Warriors are expected to go through some major growing pains this season as they prepare to compete in what looks to be a wide-open Vermilion Valley North Conference with Central, Dwight, Iroquois West, Seneca and Momence.
“Obviously we are going to be scratching and clawing to win games this year and we know that,” Rigsby said. “It’s one of those things where it’s probably going to be difficult for our kids to understand that.”
The key for the Warriors ability to still plan on running their spread style offense will rely heavily on an inexperienced offensive line that features just one returner in junior Michael Warren. The junior offensive lineman will look to lead a young group that consists of multiple sophomores such as Baylee Huggins (RT) and Clay Smith (C).
“It’s difficult being the only returning offensive lineman, but I hope that I can step up,” Warren said. “I welcome the pressure of having to lead this group, even though it’s a little intimidating.”
The relatively young core up front will look to keep Brady Walwer safe behind the pocket as he makes his transition from wide receiver to the team’s starting quarterback. And despite having to replace Wittenborn under center, Watseka’s coaching staff is 100-percent confident in Walwer’s ability to command the offense.
“We actually feel good about what Walwer is capable of doing,” Rigsby said. “It’s more about gelling the guys up front because we only have one returner on the offensive and defensive line.”
Although the Warriors still plan on airing it out with Walwer under center, they hope to get more involved in the run game with its senior running back Chasine Walwer and newly-acquired transfer running back David Netzband of Iroquois West.
“For us to be successful this season we are going to have to run the ball well,” Risgby said. “...If we can get some 100 yard rushing games together and take some pressure off of Brady and our receivers then it will make things easier for us.”
As much as they want to continue to contend for a conference title this season the numerous amount of turnover on both sides of the ball has left Watseka to only be focused on winning enough games to qualify for another playoff berth.
“Our goal is to obviously make the playoffs if we can find a way to find enough wins,” Rigsby said. “That would be a huge success for our program this season with all the young players we’ll be playing this year.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Quick Hits: Chasine Walwer, RB/OLB
{p dir=”ltr”}Favorite actor: Mark Walberg
{p dir=”ltr”}Favorite food: Steak
{p dir=”ltr”}Favorite drink: Clear Gatorade
{p dir=”ltr”}Superpower wish: To fly
{p dir=”ltr”}Favorite football player: Kam Chancellor
{p dir=”ltr”}Favorite video game: Call of Duty Warzone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.