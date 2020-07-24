The Sangamon Valley Conference will be adding more soccer talent this upcoming season.
Earlier this week Watseka athletic director Barry Bauer announced that the Warriors will be partnering with Milford High School on a two-year soccer coop agreement that will last until at least the 2021-2022 season.
“The last few years our soccer numbers haven’t been that strong and Milford doesn’t have a soccer program,” Watseka athletic director Barry Bauer said. “So, the close vicinity of the two schools it was kind of an idea that if we could add some players from Milford it would add stability of our program. And then at the same time, give an opportunity to some kids who wouldn’t have had an opportunity to play soccer in high school.”
Although Bauer is unsure how receptive Milford athletes will be to this new opportunity due to COVID-19 striking the country, he does hope to be able to continue the partnership for years to come if everything works out smoothly.
“It’s hard to tell with COVID-19 ending school the way it did we haven’t gotten a chance with a lot of Milford athletes to see how many will be pursuing this,” Bauer said. “So, it’s a little unknown right now how many were are going to get but we are going to give it a try. It’s a two-year agreement, hopefully it works into something that we can continue after the two-years are up.”
The move will hopefully add a few numbers to a Watseka boys soccer program that’s been struggling with numbers in recent years.
“I’m not for sure exactly what’s going on I guess in our better day’s numbers wise we were averaging around 25 kids,” Watseka boys soccer coach Jeremy Douglas said. “But the last couple years for whatever reason I’m not sure if it’s lack of interest or other obligations that these students-athletes have, but our numbers have just not been where we wanted them to be.”
Traditionally, Watseka has put out a coed team – boys and girls – every fall to compete during the boys soccer season. And for the past couple seasons they have seen a dip in participation which has typically resulted in about 15-17 student-athletes going out for the team.
Along with the new partnership, the Warriors home field will be seeing a change of scenery.
Fresh off a new agreement with Watseka Park District, the Warriors soccer team will be having their home field moved to the Park District’s soccer fields located at 1200 East Grant Street in Watseka next to the Iroquois County Administrative Center. The move will allow Watseka to ditch their old home field on the grounds at the Unit 8 District Office.
“We are excited about the new field also,” Douglas said. “It’s something that I know the school has been looking at for a couple years to find a new home for our soccer team. This field will be a little bit smaller than the old one, but it’s centrally located so it will be easier for students to get back and forth from the high school to the field.”
Bauer believes moving fields will ultimately benefit the Warriors soccer program in the long run due to the Park District having an abundance of equipment and training tools due to all the solid youth soccer programs that already partake there each year.
“I think it was just something due to the size of our town and district having a good youth soccer program,” Bauer said. “So we just thought be good to team up and partner with them.”
