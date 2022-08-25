Dom Thomas

Watseka's Dom Thomas, right, leads his line in warmup drills at practice.

 Daily Journal/Mason Schweizer

Head Coach: Max Fransen (1st Season)

Career Record: 0-0

Conference: Vermilion Valley

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you