Head Coach: Max Fransen (1st Season)
Career Record: 0-0
Conference: Vermilion Valley
Last Playoff: Class 2A Second Round, 2019
Best Playoff: Class 2A Second Round, 2019
2021 Record: 1-8
2022 Schedule
8/26 Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 p.m.
9/02 @Westville 7 p.m.
9/09 Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.
9/16 @Hoopeston 7 p.m.
9/23 @Central 7 p.m.
9/30 @Seneca 7 p.m.
10/07 Dwight 7 p.m.
10/14 Momence 7 p.m.
10/21 @Iroquois West 7 p.m.
No area football team has gone as long without playing a game as Watseka, who saw its 2021 season end prematurely last September, when low numbers led to the school canceling the remainder of the season.
But the Warriors are back for a full grind this fall, with first-year coach Max Fransen hard at work preparing the program for a new phase of Watseka football.
"I’m pumped; we’ve got a good group of kids that would run through a wall for us and they’re ready to go," Fransen said. "We got a lot done [over the summer], and still have a lot of work to do, but the kids are picking up on stuff really quick.
"Obviously with a new coach comes a new practice plan, ways of going about things on and off the field, and they’ve really responded well."
A new coach means a new offense, as the Warriors will tighten up with a double wing offensive system, with Evan LaBelle set to handle the load as the primary back after a hard-working offseason.
"Evan LaBelle can be a workhorse for us," Fransen said. "I’ve been super impressed with him all offseason and he’s been consistent in the weight room."
Anthony Shervino will be a focal point offensively, as will sophomore spark plug DaVincci Lane. Quarterback Brady Walwer, who missed most of the abbreviated 2021 Watseka season with a leg injury, is also back, giving the Warriors plenty of potent passing for a team that will be so run-centric.
"Last year was cut short and I had the injury, but it feels good to be back," Walwer said. "Last year, the only thing I really lost was the season. I was still here at practices and helping my teammates get better."
It's not just the physical play that Fransen appreciates from his quarterback and defensive back either, but also the way Walwer works with his teammates.
"Physically he’s super talented, and mentally, being able to pick up that stuff, he’s really good," Fransen said. "He can come in, do it once and he’s ready to help the other kids."
Senior Dom Thomas has been the leader of the line offensively and helped lead the team's front seven from his linebacker spot on defense. Despite having a new coach and coming off of a shortened season, Fransen has been pleased with how the pieces seem to be falling into place.
"We had a pretty good idea of who would be where, and some kids we had to test at a few positions, but by the end of summer we had a good idea where we were at," Fransen said. "Now it’s just about executing."
The hope is that execution will lead to wins, just like every team aspires for, but as they begin their new era, Fransen and company know 2022 is about more than the nine games on their schedule.
"Right off the bat I said, ‘we’re laying the foundation right now,’" Fransen said. "Watseka is a proud community and we have to give them something to be proud of.
"Regardless of wins and losses we have to be a team and be strong," he added. "We’ve done a lot of community service over the summer and just want to realize it’s something bigger."
Quick Hits: Dom Thomas, LB/OL
Favorite Gatorade flavor: Lemon-lime
Favorite junk food: Doritos
First thing I’d do if I won the lottery: Buy a Ferrari
If I could bring back a dead celebrity, I would pick: Elvis Presley
Biggest fear: Sharks
