When the Watseka and Cissna Park girls basketball teams meet for their game in Watseka on Feb. 7, both teams will look much different than usual, and it will all be for a good cause.
The Warriors and Timberwolves will face one another while wearing American-themed red, white and blue jerseys as part of a Veterans Night fundraiser celebration that will take place.
Prior to the game's 6:30 p.m. tipoff, Watseka High School will host a chili supper for donations to benefit Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization focused on helping veterans and their families.
The supper will be held at the school from 4:30-6 p.m., and both the Watseka and Cissna Park American Legions have been invited. When the supper concludes, all veterans in attendance will be recognized. The Watseka American Legion will then present the nation's colors before the start of the game at 6:30 p.m., one in which both teams will be wearing special, red, white and blue jerseys for.
For more information on Wreaths Across America, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org. Those who cannot make the event but would like to financially contribute can do so at Wreaths Across America's website, or directly to Watseka High School (attention to athletic director Barry Bauer), 138 S Belmont Ave, Watseka IL, 60970.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.