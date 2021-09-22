WATSEKA — The football season at Watseka Community High School has come to an earlier-than-anticipated conclusion.
The school administration announced Wednesday that the football team will be canceling the remainder of the varsity football season, effective immediately.
The Warriors' nine-game season was set to conclude Oct. 22.
Citing issues which led to a low number of varsity football players, Watseka athletic director Barry Bauer said in the press release that it was "obviously a very tough decision to make for everyone involved.
"But we felt based on an abundance of season-ending injuries, low student participation, and numerous other contributing factors, this decision is in the best interest of the program and for the current athletes," Bauer stated. "We apologize for all of the inconveniences that this will cause our remaining opponents."
The Warriors were 1-3 on the season, with a forfeit victory in week one against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and a forfeit loss week three against Bismarck-Henning. The Warriors were scheduled to host the rival Central Comets this week. The program is just two years removed from a 2019 season in which it went 7-4 and won its first playoff game since 2003.
Football teams across the state have smaller roster sizes than in past years, which along with COVID-19, has helped lead to at least nine forfeits in each of the first four weeks of the football season.
While the varsity season has been canceled, the junior varsity team will finish the final four games on its schedule.
