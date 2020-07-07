High school sports have finally started returning in recent weeks, but prior to that, games weren't the only thing canceled due to the coronavirus. Camps and workouts at the high school level are coming back, but many of the camps that high schools held for their future generations were put on the back burner.
That was the case in Watseka this summer, but Warriors boys basketball coach Chad Cluver didn't let a global pandemic stop him and his staff from helping instruct the youth.
The Warriors created a summer camp video for young athletes to watch and learn from home, a video Cluver is hoping other young athletes aside from just his future Warriors can learn from.
"I got the idea from an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association
roundtable I was on in May," Cluver said. "One of the coaches on the webinar mentioned it and I thought it was a great idea."
Cluver was able to enable the help of his team, and family, to put the video together.
"My players always enjoy doing the camps for the kids in our community and it would help promote some exercise," Cluver said. "Once things opened up a little more in terms of groups outside, I was able to get some of the players to come over to my house and shoot the video.
"My daughter, Baylor, who is also in the video demonstrating the lay-up drill, took all of the videos and put it into the final product."
The video can be found by searching "Watseka Warriors Virtual Basketball Camp" on the YouTube mobile app or at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2X1kDYYzgU0.
"I think it turned out pretty well and hopefully it will get some kids outside working on their game," Cluver said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!