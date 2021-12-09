Cody Smith
csmith@daily-journal.com @CSmithTDJS
BOYS
Head coach: Chad Cluver (sixth season)
2020-21 Record: 12-5
Conference: Vermillion Valley
Roster
# Name Pos. Class Height
3 Hagen Hoy G So 5’4”
5 Braiden Walwer F Jr 6’3”
10 Evan LaBelle G So 6’0”
13 Hunter Meyer G Sr 6’0”
20 Jordan Schroeder G Sr 6’0”
21 Brayden Ketchum G So 5’9”
22 Austin Marcier F So 5’9”
23 Tucker Milk F So 6’1”
24 Myles Lynch F So 6’1”
30 Jobey Grant G Sr 6’0”
35 Dane Martin F Jr 6’3”
40 Michael Warren C Jr 6’3”
Watseka not ready to call it a rebuilding year heading into the newly formed VVC
After taking home a share of the Sangamon Valley Conference championship with Paxton-Buckley-Loda last season the Warriors are set to look a whole lot different after having lost a majority of their production on both sides of the court.
Without the talents of Conner Curry, the team’s leading rebounder (seven rebounds per game) and 2021 First-Team Sangamon Valley All-Conference selection, Brayden Haines (nine points per game), Drew Wittenborn (nine points per game), Jameson Cluver (six points per game), and Maddux Rigsby (sixth-man), who all served in primary roles last season as seniors, Watseka is set to have a roster consisting of just six upperclassmen, including four that have yet to clock any varsity experience.
The two players who do have varsity experience coming into this season are none other than seniors Jordan Schroder and Hunter Meyer, who are both ready to take on leading roles. Schroeder is coming off a junior season in which he led the Warriors in scoring by averaging 11 points per game as one of the team’s best free throw line shooters (86%), while Meyer plans to take on a more offensive workload after having served as one of the team’s main defenders last year.
“Some people may consider that a rebuilding year, but I’m very optimistic about this group.,” coach Chad Cluver said. “They’re extremely coachable and will play hard, and so I feel like we will just keep improving as the season continues on and by the end of the year we could be playing some of our best basketball.”
As for a couple of the newbies that are set to make their mark on the varsity level this season, look for senior Jobey Grant, juniors Braiden Walwer, Dane Martin and sophomores Hagen Hoy and Tucker Milk to make their presence known.
“Rebounding and defense will be two things we must do well in order to compete each night,” Cluver said.
GIRLS
Head coach: Barry Bauer (eighth season)
2020-21 Record: 17-1, SVC Champions
Conference: Vermillion Valley
Roster
# Name Pos. Class Height
1 Haven Meyer G So 5’4”
5 Elizabeth Wittenborn G Jr 5’6”
10 Mallary Dirks G Sr 5’6”
12 Natalie Petersen G Jr 5’6”
14 Briana Koester G Sr 5’6”
15 Allie Hoy G Sr 5’6”
20 Raegan Gooding F Sr 5’7”
21 Becca Benoit F Jr 5’9”
22 Claire Curry G Sr 5’5”
23 Sydney McTaggart G Sr 5’6”
24 Addi Edwards C Sr 5’7”
30 Elena Newell F Jr 5’11”
32 Emily Miller F Jr 5’7”
34 Jackie Lynch C Sr 6’0”
Senior heavy led group ready to lead Warriors to success in new VVC
Although Watseka lost multiple assets — Natalie Schroeder (1,000 point career scorer), Kinzie Parsons, Kennedy McTaggart, and Teagan Cawthon — from its incredible 17-1 run last season the Warriors plan to keep up their dominance heading into the newly formed Vermilion Valley Conference.
With the help of Allie Hoy and Sydney McTaggart, who both spent plenty of time on the varsity level ever since their sophomore season, the two veterans will look to lead a seasoned group consisting of eight seniors and 13 upperclassmen total.
Hoy is a five-foot-six guard who has shown the capability to be a three-level scorer with a solid shot from beyond the arc while McTaggart is set to be a near double-double machine as the team’s main rebounder.
With those two leading the way the Warriors will look to seniors Addi Edwards, Reagan Gooding, Claire Curry, Mallary Dirks, and Jackie Lynch to provide supplemental help on both sides of the ball as complimentary pieces.
As for its five juniors and lone sophomore Haven Meyer, Watseka plans to use them sparingly as they all will compete for minutes as the season progresses, with the Warriors hoping to see the 25-game winning streak they ended the SVC with carrying over to their new home.
“We are entering a new conference (VVC) this year and so we are anxious to establish ourselves,” Warrior head coach Barry Bauer said. “We currently have a 25-game winning streak for conference games.”
It’s already been a memorable season for Bauer and the Warriors, as he notched his 500th career victory with a 54-32 win over Herscher on Dec. 4, a tally indicative of the continued success the Warriors have seemingly had year after year under Bauer’s tutelage.
With so much success under coach Bauer over the last several seasons Watseka can’t wait to make its mark later in the season when things really matter.
“We are looking forward to postseason games the most since we were unable to have them last season,” Bauer said.
