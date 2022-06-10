Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward shows his young campers how to do a drill at the free football camp portion of his second annual Community Outreach Camp and Weekend at Bishop McNamara Saturday. Ward is a Kankakee native and 2016 Bishop McNamara graduate. The third annual outreach week will be held June 23-24.
After enjoying his second season in the NFL, and his most successful to date, Arizona Cardinals running back and special teamer Jonathan Ward will return to his native Kankakee and alma mater, Bishop McNamara, later this month to host his third annual Skills Camp and Family Fun Day.
Two days of community outreach will begin Thursday, June 23, where Ward will kick things off with a meet and greet before hosting financial literacy workshops that go from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Bishop McNamara Catholic School in Kankakee.
Later that night, Ward will host a night of glow light bowling at Brookmont Bowling Center in Kankakee from 6-8 p.m.
Ward's skills camp will be held the following day, Friday, June 24, at Bishop McNamara, form 10 a.m.-1 p.m., with the festivities concluding with a family fun day from 2-7 p.m. at Beckman Park in Kankakee.
Both days are free, but each individual must register beforehand. To register and see more information, visit https://bit.ly/3mD68Pn.
