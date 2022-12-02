...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected through this evening. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph expected overnight into Saturday morning.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast
Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 40 kt becoming west with a few 45 kt
gusts after midnight and significant waves to 10 ft occasionally
to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during a 2020 game. Ward, a Bishop McNamara graduate and Kankakee native, signed to the New York Jets practice squad Tuesday.
Just over a week after his release from the Arizona Cardinals, Bishop McNamara graduate and Kankakee native Jonathan Ward isn't just back on an NFL roster, but also back in the same colors of green and white in which he first burst onto the scene as a state championship-winning running back with McNamara.
Ward was signed to the New York Jets practice squad Tuesday. Signed to Arizona as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Ward logged nine carries for 33 yards and four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown in parts of three seasons with the Cardinals, where he spent time primarily as a special teams extraordinaire.
He was released by the Cardinals as a healthy player on Nov. 22 after spending more than a month on the injured reserve list from a hamstring injury he suffered during the Cardinals' 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Oct. 9.
Per NFL rules, all teams are allowed 16 players on their practice squad, although at least 10 of them must have two full seasons or less of NFL experience. Practice squad players are allowed to practice and work out with their teams during the week but are not a part of the game day roster.
Teams are allowed to protect four practice squad players from being signed to an active roster by other teams, while all others are free to sign to other active rosters. Teams can promote two practice squad players per week to the active roster, but those players can only be promoted three times before they must be signed to the permanent active roster.
The Jets have lost their top two running backs, Breece Hall and Michael Carter, to injury, with Hall out for the season. Aside from Carter, the Jets also have running backs Ty Johnson, Zonovan Knight and James Robinson on their active roster.
New York plays at the Minnesota Vikings at 12 p.m. Sunday.
