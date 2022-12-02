Jonathan Ward

Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during a 2020 game. Ward, a Bishop McNamara graduate and Kankakee native, signed to the New York Jets practice squad Tuesday.

 AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Just over a week after his release from the Arizona Cardinals, Bishop McNamara graduate and Kankakee native Jonathan Ward isn't just back on an NFL roster, but also back in the same colors of green and white in which he first burst onto the scene as a state championship-winning running back with McNamara.

Ward was signed to the New York Jets practice squad Tuesday. Signed to Arizona as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Ward logged nine carries for 33 yards and four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown in parts of three seasons with the Cardinals, where he spent time primarily as a special teams extraordinaire. 

He was released by the Cardinals as a healthy player on Nov. 22 after spending more than a month on the injured reserve list from a hamstring injury he suffered during the Cardinals' 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Oct. 9.

