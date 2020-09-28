Jonathan Ward’s journey from college to the NFL has been an uncharacteristic path, but on Sunday, the 2016 Bishop McNamara graduate became the first local athlete since Dwight’s Clay Harbor to play in the NFL.
Ward, an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan University, was promoted to the Arizona Cardinals’ active roster ahead of Sunday’s 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions. He’s a running back by trade and was listed third on the team’s running back depth chart, but Ward didn’t see any touches out of the backfield or record any statistics. Instead, he saw several snaps in different facets of special teams.
The next opportunity for Ward to suit up will come at noon Sunday, when the Cardinals visit the Carolina Panthers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!