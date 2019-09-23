DWIGHT — The Wilmington girls volleyball team picked up a non-conference road victory over Dwight Monday night, knocking off the Trojans in two sets, 25-9, 25-22.
The 'Cats have now won five of their last eight games, improving to 6-9 overall on the season with the win. The loss dropped Dwight to 2-9 on the year.
The Wildcats dominated the first set behind great team serving and team defense. Alyssa Ohlund led the charge in game one, posting four aces and seven digs to go along with one kill.
Wilmington coach Laura Wakefield said she was pleased with how her team started the game.
“I was really happy with our first set,” Wakefield said. “I thought we came out and served aggressively and took care of the ball on our side.”
Wilmington libero Megan Mann played a crucial role in holding the Trojans to only nine points in the first set, recording seven digs and one ace.
“I think we really stepped up in the first game,” Mann said. “We played together as a team and kept chipping away. Just like we’ve been working on in practice.”
Wakefield said her team has been making strides after a tough start to the year.
“I think we’re starting to click as a team,” she said. “We found a lineup that has been working for us more consistently. So that’s been helpful.
“It’s been really fun to see this group progress and gain confidence.”
Dwight played much better in the second set, trading blows with the Wildcats until the end thanks to stellar serving. Freshman Cheyanne Condreay served back-to-back aces to put the Trojans up 19-18.
Along with that strong serving, solid defense would push Dwight’s lead to 22-20 before Wilmington junior Natalie Van Duyne hammered down two kills to tie the game. Claire Rink would go on to seal the two-set victory for the Wildcats with an ace.
First-year Dwight coach Alycia Ferrari said her team settled down and played competitive volleyball in the second set.
“We played together and didn’t get down on ourselves in the second set, unlike the first set,” Ferrari said. “We were able to keep more balls in play in the second set as well. And our serving was vastly improved too. I think we had three bad serves to start the first game. We cleaned that up in game two.”
Ferrari said she’s seeing positive changes in her first season as head coach despite only having two seniors on the squad.
“We only had eight or nine kids last year,” she added. “We already have double those numbers this year. We’re just trying to keep improving and keep growing as a team.”
Stat Book
Van Duyne led Wilmington with five kills. Mann and Ohlund had four aces apiece. Chloe Stanford added three kills, one block, and one dig. Jordyn Reents had five assists, five digs, and one ace. Rink had four kills and added one ace. Alee Vargocko finished with six digs.
Jordan Schultz had an ace, a kill and three digs for the Trojans. Alexis Thetard had four digs, two kills and an assist. Kayla Kodat finished with an ace, three digs and two kills.
Up Next
Both teams are back in action Tuesday. Wilmington will head to Peotone at 7 p.m., Dwight will travel to Streator for a 6:30 p.m. meeting.
