The prep volleyball season came to a local end last week, but the volleyball award season just got started on Monday, when seven local players were named to the All-Vermilion Valley Conference team.
Milford, fresh off of winning its second-straight sectional title last week, saw three players named to the team, seniors Caley Mowrey and Emmaleah Marshino and sophomore Hunter Mowrey.
Watseka, who earned a regional title this fall, also saw seniors Raegann Kochell and Sydney McTaggart earn all-conference nods. Cissna Park also earned a pair of all-conference nods in senior Emma Morrical and junior Mikayla Knake.
At the special mention level, Cissna Park's Ava Seggebruch, Milford's Anna McEwen and Watseka's Claire Curry and Kourtney Kincade were recognized.
Four local VVC schools all were represented in the honorable mention department. Cissna Park's Morgan Sinn, Iroquois West's Maggie Thorne, Milford's Jahni Lavicka and Watseka's Elena Newell were all selected as honorable mentions.
