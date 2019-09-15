Bishop McNamara
Head Coach: George Hagemaster (fourth year)
Roster: Ashlyn Mitchell (So), Elle Nugent (Sr), Kara Kleinert (Sr), Kylie Sullivan (Sr), Bella Jeck (Sr), Sarah Littrell (Sr), Jacqueline Allaway (So), Claudia Dolliger (Jr), Emma Valant (Jr), Molly Kurtz (Sr), Kennedy Ebersole (So), Emily Ochoa (Sr), Emma McCammon (So)
Key Contributors: Kara Kleinert, Molly Kurtz, Elle Nugent
Coach’s Outlook: ”We have three returning starters who are all seniors. They compete in the always tough Suburban Catholic league which includes state powers Wheaton St. Francis, Aurora Christian and Chicago Christian. With this much experience, we have very high expectations for the season.”
Bradley-Bourbonnais
Head Coach: Leigh Reiniche (first year)
Roster: Josephine Majka (Sr), Reece Brown (Sr), Gianna Basile (So), Courtney Allen (Sr), Mattigan Yuska (Jr), Lindsey Mahoney (Sr), Tatum Reddy (Jr), Mallory Januski (Sr), Brooklyn Billings (So),Payton Kohl (Jr), Mia Reid (Jr), Avery Kemp (Jr), Courtney Hunter (Sr), Abigail Thompson (Sr).
Coach’s Outlook: ”The 2019-2020 season is focused on positive culture and what we can do to assist each other. I look forward to many inspirational things happening from our volleyball program.”
Kankakee
Head Coach: Dennis Pommier (39th year)
Roster: Jackie Autman (So), Avery Jackson, (So), Air’Rielle Andrew (Sr), Chloe Blakey (So), Karina Calderon (Sr), Taren Russell (Jr), Emily Glogowski (Sr), Hailey Lamie (Jr), Jessica Gathing (Sr), Makayla Mondy (Sr), Linda Guzman (Sr), Kassy Spears (Jr), Aariasha Dabney (Sr).
Key Contributors: Linda Guzman, Hailey Lamie, Makayla Mondy, Aariasha Dabney.
Coach’s Outlook: ”If the Kays can play the system with passion and intensity, we could see some great volleyball. Our setters Lamie and Guzman, will need to get the ball to the hot hitters. Returning all-conference layers Mondy and Dabney need to be leaders on and off the court and everyone else will need to play their role and do their job for us to be successful.”
Beecher
Head Coach: Emily Doersam (second year)
Roster: Margaret Landis (Sr), Faith Curran (Jr), Brittney Mazurek (Jr), Lilly Avelar (Fr), Talia Messana (So), Cheyanna Stluka (So), Rhiannon Saller (So), Kaylie Sippel (Sr), Arianna Avelar (Sr), Julianna Picicco (Jr), Kylie Hodac (So), Grace Ruckman (Jr).
Key Contributors: Kaylie Sippel, Margaret Landis, Rhianon Saller, Kylie Hodac
Coach’s Outlook: ”I have high hopes for the season. We have a close-knit group of girls with lots of potential.”
Central
Head Coach: Amber Boudreau (seventh year)
Roster: Jillian Baker (Jr), Emily Gresens (Sr), Mady Kleinert (Sr), Kaylie Warpet (Jr), Hanna Offerman (Sr), Kaylee Ketcherside (Jr), Karlie Wilken (Sr), Kaylen Boudreau (Jr), Riley Thompson (Sr), Lizzie Kleinert (Jr), Shayna Lehmkuhl (Jr), Hallie Wilken (Jr), Lillye Pierce (Jr), Laney Bottorff (So), Mia Gasperini (Jr).
Key Contributors: Emily Gresens, Riley Thompson, Kaylen Boudreau
Coach’s Outlook: ”As we have began the season, my ‘wants’ for it is for the girls to stay focused and to stay enthusiastic during play. I hope to push these girls to a great season by the time it needs to count.”
Cissna Park
Head Coach: Josh Landon (15th season)
Roster: Carly Pence (Jr), Mikayla Knake (Fr), Sarah Hardison (Jr), Bonnie Russell (Jr), Emma Morrical (So), Kristen Walder (Jr), Audrey Kaeb (Jr), KayLee McWethy (So).
Key Contributors: Carly Pence, Kristen Walder, Audrey Kaeb
Coach’s Outlook: ”We are young on paper, but the expectations and style of play won’t change.”
Donovan
Head Coach: Emily Snyder (fourth year)
Roster: Karley Davidson (Sr), Autumn Dewing (Sr), Kayde Faupel (Sr), Kenzie Faupel (So), Claudia Kilgore (So), Paiton Lareau (Fr), Emma Leady (Sr), Claire Miller (So), Paige Ortiz (Sr), Sarah Skelly (Sr).
Key Contributors: Karley Davidson, Emma Leady, Kayde Faupel
Coach’s Outlook: “I’m very optimistic about this upcoming season being that our team is made up of veterans and new players. We have some very talented girls that are sure to surprise other teams.”
Gardner-South Wilmington
Head Coach: Amber Eihsa (sixth year)
Roster: Madelyn Storm (Sr), Avery Lenzie (Jr), Paige Patterson (Sr), Grace Halpin (Jr), Mel Hurt (Sr), Koli Croy (Jr), Hannah Frescura (Fr), Kaitlynn Kavanaugh (Sr), Kennedy Fair (Sr), Emma Hennessy (SR), Shelby Serena (Sr), Carson Halpin (Sr), Kylie Hawks (Jr).
Key Contributors: Carson Halpin, Madelyn Storm, Kaitlynn Kavanaugh
Coach’s Outlook: “This could be another good year for us. We have our core group of starters returning and six out of our seven starters are seniors. This group has played together since fifth grade and it will be fun to be coaching them for their final season together.”
Grace Christian
Head Coach: Hollie Erickson (sixth year)
Roster: Allie Battrell (Sr), Katherine Bosma (Sr), Cindy Doty (Sr), Allie McGuirt (Sr), Abby Sanford (Sr), Christina DeBella (Jr), Skye Hess (Jr), Meredith Sanford (Jr), Alexa Doty (Fr).
Key Contributors: Abby Sanford, Allie McGuirt, Meredith Sanford
Coach’s Outlook: ”We have a strong team this year with many returning upperclassmen, as well as a huge freshman contributor, Alexa Doty. With the leadership of the returning players and the passion of the core three, we should have a very successful season.”
Grant Park
Head Coach: Nina Zalewski (third year)
Roster: Grace Gorman (Sr), Paige Sherwood (Jr), Sophie Nagi (Sr), Madison Meherg (Sr), Hadleigh Loitz (Sr), Lauren McNally (Sr), Brooke Veldhuren (Fr), Delaney Panozzo (Fr), Kaiya Sellers (Jr), Rylee Panozzo (Sr), Madelyn Dickson (Sr), Elise Garcia (Jr).
Coach’s Outlook: ”I am excited and eager to see all the growth this team will make together. A strong season and a positive team are just a few goals for us here at Grant Park High School.”
Herscher
Head Coach: Joel Huizenga (15th season)
Roster: Olivia Ruder (Sr), Delanie Fay (Sr), Ava Haase (Jr), Lexi Gerber (Jr), Anna Cotter (Sr), Mya Johanson (Sr), Lydia Huizenga (Sr), Olivia Mendell (Jr), Josie Mendell (Jr), Maddy Offerman (Jr), Delaney Feller (Jr), Claudia Huston (Sr), Mady Rogers (Sr), Ana Rice (Sr), Olivia Jensen (Jr), Jordan Pierce (Sr), Joslyn Galeaz (Sr).
Key Contributors: Olivia Ruder, Maddy Offerman, Claudia Huston, Mady Rogers
Coach’s Outlook: ”We are setting our sites on winning the first ICE conference title ... we are also looking to be around for the sectional finals. We believe that we can compete at a higher level than we did last year. Last year’s regional loss left this team unusually hungry.”
Iroquois West
Head Coach: Dakota Bohlmann (third year)
Roster: Emma Lopez (Jr), Lindsey Songer (Sr), Estefany Andrade (Jr), Shelby Johnson (Jr), Chloe Baker (Jr), Lesly Andrade (Sr), Lili Rodriquez (Sr), Mallori Fairley (Jr), Jenessa Salazar (Jr), Anahi Munoz (Sr), Kaylee Cormona (Sr), Maddie Manning (Jr), Ashton Miller (Jr). Alexis Fred (Sr), Merrek Sweeny (Sr).
Key Contributors: Shelby Johnson, Lili Rodriguez, Anahi Munoz
Coach’s Outlook: ”The girls have been working hard this season and are looking forward to a good season. We have numerous returning girls and once they put it all together, it goes smoothly.”
Manteno
Head Coach: Jocelyn Ferris (first year)
Roster: Kenna Selk (Sr), Karli Wenzel (Jr), Dali Dwyer (Jr), Brooke Timm (Jr), Addison Mitchell (Jr), Alex Rodriguez (Sr), Midori Dotson (Jr), Elena Gomez (Jr), Reese Bachus (Jr), Sarah Schulteis (Sr), Taylor Clodi (Jr), Braelyn Bertrand (Sr).
Coach’s Outlook: ”We have a lot of advanced talent and athleticism this season. along with very dedicated players who love the game and their teammates. With a new coaching staff, things are a little different than they have been in the past and will hopefully be a surprise to our competition. “
Milford
Head Coach: Christy Duis (fifth year)
Roster: Jakki Mowrey (Sr), Emmaleah Marshino (So),Caley Mowrey (So), Kaylee Warren (Sr), Scout Voyles (Jr), Julia Bushnell (Jr), Lexy Puetz (Jr), Maya McEwen (Sr), Lily Atwood (Jr), Sam Conley (Sr).
Key Contributors: Kaylee Warren, Sam Conley, May McEwen
Coach’s Outlook: ”(The seniors) work hard and lead by example and the rest of the team will follow. They have high expectations and goals for themselves and for this team and they will do all that they can to achieve them. We had a great summer with this team and the coaching staff can’t wait to see how far we can go.”
Momence
Head Coach: Butch Saltzman (first year)
Roster: Aubrey Ogibovic, Anne Andrade, Alissa Bales, Autumn Bishir, Christina Gross, Emma Smart, Kaitlyn Piekarczyk, Carissa Chouinard, Ashlynn Bales, Alicia Cruz, Laynee Metz.
Key Contributors: Autumn Bishir, Kaitlyn Piekarczyk, Alicia Cruz
Coach’s Outlook: “With only one returning senior, this a rebuilding year. Installing team systems and skill building are key goals. (We are) looking to see improvements as the the season progresses.”
Peotone
Head Coach: Kathy Barger (26th season)
Roster: Nicole Harris (Jr), Alayna Pleckham (Jr), Marisa Lee (Sr), Grace O’Boyle (Jr), Elizabeth Goberville (Jr), Abby Bostrom (Jr), Grace Renier (Jr), Hanna Gonzalez (Sr), Malya Sayre (So), Jazlynn Mendoza (Sr), Mckenna Evans (Sr), Lauren Hamann (Jr), Lily Grace Stupegia (Jr).
Key Contributors: McKenna Evans, Malya Sayre, Hanna Gonzalez
Coach’s Outlook: ”This year we had to move some players to different positions to help our offense be more effective. Consistency at the net will be the key for us to stay competitive as they adapt to these new positions and learn to work together.”
Tri-Point
Head Coach: Jay Bennett (first year)
Roster: Elise Bruner (Jr), Sydney Pearson (Sr), Sierra Hummel (Sr), Kyra Cathcart (Fr), Melina Schuette (So), Kendra Weber (So), Ellenie Dyrby (Jr), Gabby Spangler (Sr), Jade King (Sr), Brittney Billerbeck (Sr), Emma Creek (Fr).
Key Contributors: Sierra Hummel, Brittney Billerbeck, Elise Bruner
Coach’s Outlook: ”I think our team has a completely different look from last year factoring in new positions, newcomers to varsity and an influx of athleticism. Ball control should be one of our strong areas, which with two veteran, senior setters, should lead to our offense really working efficiently.”
Watseka
Head Coach: Krista Pufahl (13th year)
Roster: Grace Smith (Sr), Arika Stanley (Jr), Claire Curry (So), Teagan Wuethrich (Sr), Sydney McTaggart (So), Maggie Guimond (Jr), Tegan Cawthon (Jr), Raegan Gooding (So), Meredith Drake (So), Kourtney Kincade (Jr), Raegann Kochel (So), Kennedy McTaggart (Jr), Alison Navas (Sr), Kinzie Parsons (Jr).
Key Contributors: Grace Smith, Kennedy McTaggart, Kinzie Parsons
Coach’s Outlook: ”We are young so I am looking for consistency to show up among our squad. Communication, consistency and enthusiasm will be key to whether we can be successful this year. The ability is there, we just need to put the work all together every time we step on the floor.”
Wilmington
Head Coach: Laura Wakefield (fifth year)
Roster: Evelyn Shepherd (Jr), Natalie Van Duyne (Jr), Halle Haga (Jr), Megan Mann (Sr), Alyssa Ohlund (Jr), Destiny Dodge (Jr), Alee Vargocko (Jr), Rebecca Horton (Jr), Payton Koopman (Jr), Michelle Gramlich (Sr), Claire Rink (Sr), McKenzie Marcum (Jr), Jordyn Reents (Sr), Chloe Sanford (Sr).
Key Contributors: Claire Rink, Alyssa Ohlund, Megan Mann, Rebecca Horton, Michelle Gramlich
Coach’s Outlook: ”I am looking forward to another competitive season of volleyball. The student-athletes have been working hard all summer and I am excited to start match play.”
Editor’s note: Over the coming days, fall sports will be previewed. Some schools are missing. The Daily Journal made several attempts to reach coaches in all fall sports. If you are a coach and don’t see your team in the previews, please contact sports@daily-journal.com with the above information for your school.
