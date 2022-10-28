Volleyball File Art
Daily Journal/File

Heading into the IHSA Class 3A Kankakee Regional championship riding a three-game winning streak, including a postseason victory over Bremen in the regional semifinals on Tuesday, the Kankakee girls volleyball team was more than ready to try and secure a regional crown on its own court on Thursday evening before a couple of injuries completely hindered their chances.

The injuries started piling up on Wednesday when the Kays' starting outside hitter Na’kyrah Cooks sprained her ankle during practice, leaving her to play in the regional title game at about 60%. Meanwhile, the team's other outside hitter, Nevaeh Lowe, suffered a knee injury during warmups prior to the start of the title game, which left her to sit out to not risk any further injury as she gets ready for the track and field season later this spring.

As a result of the two devastating injuries in back-to-back days, Kankakee fought hard before ultimately suffering a 25-17, 25-14, straight-set loss to Providence Catholic in the regional championship at home on Thursday.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

