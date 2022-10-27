Bishop McNamara students surround their volleyball team after a third-set tiebreaker victory over Manteno that helped the Fightin' Irish win their second-straight regional championship in Thursday's IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional championship.
HERSCHER — The saying 'Where there's a will, there's a way' is often overused, but in the case of Bishop McNamara's IHSA Class 2A Regional championship game against Manteno on Thursday evening the cliche couldn't have held more true.
Having dropped the opening set 25-19, the Fightin' Irish found themselves on the brink on elimination in straight-set fashion after digging themselves into a 24-21 hole in the second set.
Feeling the pressure, McNamara somehow found a spark when junior middle hitter Ana Darr connected on a momentum-shifting kill that helped them go on to claim a 27-25 second-set victory to help force a third-set tiebreaker, where the team in green and white ultimately walked away with a 19-25, 27-25, 25-12, three-set win to afford them to claim their second-straight regional crown.
"The moment we won that second set the way we did, I had no doubt in my mind that we were going to win," McNamara head coach Ryan Thomas said. "There's just no way that you let that happen and then not finish it."
After Manteno senior outside hitter Drew Hosselton opened up the third set with a kill to help put the Panthers up front 1-0, McNamara quickly responded with a 5-0 run, which was primarily led by a block and kill by senior middle hitter Natalie Prairie.
Leading 5-1 in set three the Irish went on to outscore the Panthers 20-11 down the stretch, including a game-ending kill by Dar that led to a uproar for all the McNamara fans in attendance.
"It feels great [to win] because every season we go back-and-forth with Manteno, and so it's always a huge game where you never know what's going to happen," Darr said. "The second set we started really down and I don't know where we pulled it out of, but we pulled it out of somewhere.
"So it felt really good to do that to help us win back-to-back regional championships."
In addition to Dar's excellent hitting, a key part in the Fightin' Irish's ability to comeback in the second set was the fact they had top server Grace Edwards on the service line when they were trailing 24-22. Edwards went on to quickly record an ace, followed by a kill by teammate Lillee Nugent that helped knot things up at 24. Manteno's Reese Eldridge put the Panthers up 25-24 with a quick kill before three-straight Manteno errors gave the Irish a 27-25 win.
"I had all the confidence in the world with Edwards going to the service line," Thomas said. "There's nobody else that I would have rather had on my team back there in that situation."
As thrilling of a victory it was for McNamara it was nothing but heartbreak for a Manteno squad that was one-point away from sealing a straight-set victory over the team that had just beaten them in another third-set tiebreaker just 10 days ago.
"I will say, obviously the referees were not in our favor with some of those calls at the end," Manteno head coach Alexis Hosselton said. "That kind of brought us down, but we also struggled there at the end to defend the court as far as hitting and setting wise, so we didn't help ourselves in that case ... and I think we had a hard time coming back from that."
As a result of the loss, the Panthers concluded their first season under Hosselton with a 20-16 overall record with seniors Machayla Corbett, Makayla Myrick, Reese Eldridge, Ava Pequette, Shannon Meaney and Drew Hosselton all set to graduate in the spring.
"I feel so bad for my seniors, obviously, because they are fantastic group that this program is going really miss," coach Hosselton said. "...Unfortunately that's how they have to end their careers, but I told them 'there's nothing to hang your heads about' because they all had amazing careers as Panther volleyball players."
As for the Irish they will continue their postseason quest for glory by advancing to the IHSA Class 2A Prairie Central Sectional semifinals, where they will play Illinois Valley Central at 6 p.m. Monday at Prairie Central.
"The girls deserved it and they showed how bad they wanted it tonight," Thomas said. "They had a never say die mentality and it showed and so I could not be more proud of these girls."
STAT BOOK
Darr led the Irish with seven kills, three blocks and three aces. Nugent added four kills and eight digs. Grace Edwards finished with nine digs and two aces. Kenna Brosseau totaled seven digs, six kills and two aces. Ava Brosseau recorded 14 digs and Mackenzie McCammon contributed 21 assists and eight digs. Prairie chipped in five kills, which was two more kill than teammate Journey Sloan.
Hosselton paced the Panthers with 13 kills, 12 digs and one block. Myrick added 10 digs and five assists. Eldridge had 14 digs, nine assists, five kills and two blocks. Pequette tallied 13 assists, 11 digs and four kills. Meaney chipped in four digs, which was three more than Corbett.
