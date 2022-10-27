Volleyball: IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional championship: (2)Manteno vs. (3)Bishop McNamara

Bishop McNamara students surround their volleyball team after a third-set tiebreaker victory over Manteno that helped the Fightin' Irish win their second-straight regional championship in Thursday's IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional championship.

HERSCHER — The saying 'Where there's a will, there's a way' is often overused, but in the case of Bishop McNamara's IHSA Class 2A Regional championship game against Manteno on Thursday evening the cliche couldn't have held more true.

Having dropped the opening set 25-19, the Fightin' Irish found themselves on the brink on elimination in straight-set fashion after digging themselves into a 24-21 hole in the second set.

Feeling the pressure, McNamara somehow found a spark when junior middle hitter Ana Darr connected on a momentum-shifting kill that helped them go on to claim a 27-25 second-set victory to help force a third-set tiebreaker, where the team in green and white ultimately walked away with a 19-25, 27-25, 25-12, three-set win to afford them to claim their second-straight regional crown.

