Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Kankakee River at Dunns Bridge affecting Jasper and Porter Counties. Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by 1000 PM CDT this evening. && ...The Flood Advisory is now in effect until early Monday morning... The Flood Advisory continues for Kankakee River from confluence with Iroquois River downstream to confluence with the Illinois River, including the Wilmington gauge. * Until early Monday morning. * At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 5.2 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.3 feet this evening. * Impact...At 5.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in areas immediately adjacent to the river. &&