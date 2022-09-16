KANKAKEE — As area volleyball approaches midseason form, many local teams are starting to find themselves and gain momentum heading into the teeth of their seasons, and after last week’s All-City loss to Bradley-Bourbonnais, Bishop McNamara might be one of those teams starting to find its footing.

Coming off a monumental third-set tiebreaker victory against Riverside-Brookfield on Tuesday, the only Metro Suburban West Conference team to best the Fightin’ Irish last season, Bishop McNamara managed to continue its winning ways by taking a 25-22, 25-19 straight-set victory against Herscher at home Thursday.

“We came out a little slow, but the girls picked it up,” Bishop McNamara head volleyball coach Ryan Thomas said. “It goes back to Tuesday midway through our [Metro Suburban] Conference match against Riverside-Brookfield, where it just clicked, and I think that’s the thing that’s going to catapult our season.”

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

