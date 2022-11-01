FAIRBURY — As magical of postseason runs that Bishop McNamara and Peotone volleyball had entering their IHSA Class 1A Fairbury Prairie Central Sectional semifinal matches, the two area squads saw those runs end Monday.
In the opening match, the Fightin' Irish fell to the Illinois Valley Central in straight-set fashion (25-13, 25-10) before the Blue Devils followed suit with a 25-20, 25-21 straight-set loss of their own to the Fieldcrest.
IVC's Wollard proves too much for McNamara
Over the course of the regular season and its two previous postseason games Bishop McNamara had seen some of incredible individual talent, but none as gifted as Illinois Valley Central's senior outside hitter Kenna Wollard.
The University of Purdue commit and current Illinois Valley Central career kills leader with over 1,700 career kills quickly made her 6-foot-1 presence felt above the net by hammering kill after kill, which allowed her to single-handedly outscore the entire Fightin' Irish team 17-12 in kills to help afford her team to claim a 25-13, 25-10, straight-set victory over the team in green and white.
"Illinois Central Valley is going to go as far as Wollard can take them," McNamara head coach Ryan Thomas said of Wollard's talent. "They are a good team, but she is a really great player.
"She is by far the best player we've played this season."
Despite going up against a premier talent like Wollard, it was McNamara who found themselves out ahead in the first set 3-0 following two errors by the Ghosts and a block by senior middle hitter Natalie Prairie. As quickly as the Fightin' Irish were able to take command of the opening set IVC quickly responded with a 7-0 run that was primarily led by three kills by Wollard.
Having given up seven-straight points McNamara called a timeout to try and regroup, but it didn't seem to matter as it was too overmatched by Wollard's ability. Following the quick pause in action, Wollard went on to add seven more kills during the first set, which was enough to outpace McNamara's four kills as a collective. Due to the lack of being able to consistently stop Wollard, the Fightin' Irish went on to drop the first set by 12-points.
"We knew where the ball was going and so it wasn't a surprise to us," Thomas said. "We know what they do, but we just couldn't stop it."
Much like the first set, the Ghosts made it a premium to feed Wollard as much as possible. She went on to total another seven kills in the second set to help her squad take control right from the start before going on to claim a 15-point set victory to seal the deal.
"Our passing kind of broke down a little bit — serve receive and defense — and so we kind of struggled with really good outsides all season with getting a touch on the block," Thomas said. "We played a really good outside today and it showed."
With the two-set loss to IVC the Fightin' Irish concluded their season 17-15 overall and 5-1 in Metro Suburban Red Conference.
"Today might leave a bad taste in our mouths, but we had a good season," Thomas said of his teams' season as a whole. "We had over 15 wins and won our conference, which was one of our goals.
"And then we won regionals in the way that we did, and so it may sting now that its the end of the season just because of the way we lost, but overall they should have nothing to hold their heads down on."
Blue Devils can't overcome slow starts
Similarly to McNamara in the first sectional semifinal game Peotone's squad also had trouble running its offense against a talented Fieldcrest team during the second Class 1A Sectional semifinal game against the Knights.
After crawling out of a 3-1 deficit early in set one to eventually help force ties as 4, 12, 13, 15 and 18 the Blue Devils were outscored 7-2 down the stretch to take a 25-20 first-set loss before dropping the second set 25-21 in similar fashion.
"I think we just came out a little bit flat and so it took us a little time to overcome that," Petone head coach Kathy Barger said. "We weren't running our normal offense for a while, so we were struggling in that area.
"I thought our passing was pretty good, so we were able to set some stuff up, but we just weren't able to run out typical offense," she added. "Fieldcrest was fairly quick and so it was difficult to put the ball down, but overall I thought my team fought hard."
One bright spot for Peotone came in the second set when it managed to go on a 9-3 run while trailing 18-11 to the Knights. Blue Devils outside hitter Marissa Velasco totaled three kills and an ace with teammates Mackenzie Strough and Brooke Gwiazda adding an ace and kill respectively during the 9-3 run to help cut their deficit to 21-20.
As close as Peotone was to possibly force a third-set tiebreaker Fieldcrest managed to buckle down and clean up its mistakes by going on a 4-1 run to seal the two-set victory.
"We had a little bit of a spark with a couple nice kills and since volleyball is such a game of momentum — once you start getting it your way you just ride it out," Barger said of her teams' 9-3 run. "It was just a little too late in the game to do it, but I'm proud of them and they way they played by fighting through it.
"It's all I could ask for."
The two-set loss ended Peotone's season with a 18-17 overall record, one of which included a straight-set postseason win over top-seed Coal City, who the Blue Devils lost to twice during the regular season, for their first regional championship since the 2010-11 school year, a team also led by Barger.
"They have worked really hard and we had to go through some teams that we previously lost to in the regular season, and so we just fought our way through that to win a regional championship for the first time in 12 seasons," Barger said. "So I couldn't be more proud of this team and the way the conducted themselves.
"It's just been a wonderful journey with them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.