Coming into her senior year in 2021, Manteno’s Karli Wenzel had been playing both softball and volleyball almost her entire life. Being that she has been one of the premiere Panthers in both sports and is a senior this year, it came time for Wenzel to make a decision on what she wanted to play in college.
Although the decision was tough, Wenzel opted for volleyball in part because of her family’s history with the sport. She officially committed to play as a defensive specialist/libero at Western Illinois University in August and recently celebrated her official commitment when the National Collegiate Athletic Association opened up the signing period last week.
“I’ve been playing softball and volleyball for so many years, but I chose volleyball because of the passion I had for the sport; it made me lean more toward volleyball, even though I still love softball,” Wenzel said. “Also my mom and sister were more into volleyball, and they both played in college, and so that influenced me, too.”
Wenzel’s recruiting process with Western Illinois dates back to 2019, when she attended a volleyball camp on WIU’s campus that summer. Wenzel was presented with a scholarship offer to join the squad in 2021. However, it took Wenzel many months to make the decision to commit to the Bulldogs because she wanted to do her due diligence in making sure it was the right fit her.
“For me, the recruiting process was actually pretty long because I wanted to find the right school for me, and I wanted to feel comfortable with that family-type atmosphere,” Wenzel said.
Between taking time to learn about the Western Illinois campus and coaching staff, Wenzel eventually found Macomb to be a perfect match.
“The campus and town is what made Western the perfect fit for me,” Wenzel said. “It has a small town, big campus feel, which I like about it.”
Eager to continue to learn under an elite coaching staff at Western Illinois, Wenzel plans to bring her ferocious energy Manteno head coach Jocelyn Ferris has been accustomed to seeing during the past two years on the varsity team.
“Karli always has this energy about her, whether it’s at practice or a game,” Manteno volleyball coach Jocelyn Ferris said. “It’s just pretty contagious and makes it hard to not watch or be a part of.
“It goes along with her always giving at least 100 percent effort at all times and being focused and determined,” she added. “And so I think that part of her will be something that helps her succeed at the next level playing Division I volleyball at Western Illinois.”
Wenzel hopes to make her senior debut sometime this spring, as the IHSA moved volleyball from the fall to the spring sports season. She has accumulated 113 aces, 137 setting assists, 568 digs and 288 kills during her three-year career, which has helped her total an impressive record of 70-7 when she is on the court. Furthermore, she is coming off a junior season when she was selected for Manteno Invite All-Tournament Team Award, Illinois Central 8 All-Conference Team Award and Manteno’s Most Outstanding Athlete Award
“I was really disappointed that volleyball got pushed back, but I’m still hoping I can still play in the spring,” Wenzel said. “I would love to just finish my high school career playing with my friends and teammates [who] I’ve been playing since second grade with, and so I’m just hoping for that opportunity.”
Despite concerns about the season, Wenzel already is looking forward to joining her new squad and building relationships that will last a lifetime.
“I’m most looking forward to having a really close relationship with both the coaches and the girls,” Wenzel said, “so I can have my life-long friendships with them even after volleyball is over with. I also am looking forward to playing volleyball there and impacting the program to what the coaches want it to be.”
This moment is surely one of the biggest as a student-athlete, but for Wenzel, it is also a big moment for her family, including her father, Doug Wenzel, who has been watching her grow from afar as Manteno’s athletic director.
“It really is very special to be able to view her high school career from the view as an athletic director,” Manteno athletic director Doug Wenzel said. “It’s been very special to be able to see, and so I’m very proud of her.
“She’s been in the gym since she could walk, and so to watch her grow up and be able to go to college, get an education and play the sport that she loves is very special for both of myself and her mom.”
Western coaches Ben Staupe and Elisa Joris can expect Karli Wenzel to be just as good off the court as on.
“She’s definitely an asset to any team,” Ferris said. “On the court giving effort, always being energized and motivating her teammates and being positive.
“And then off the court, kind of the same thing — the way she carriers herself and how she talks to the coaches and teammates is really encouraging, and it says a lot about her character.”
