Alexis Hosselton

Manteno head volleyball coach Alexis Hosselton smiles as her team takes the court during a game against Bradley-Bourbonnais this season.

 
 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchettee

The opportunity of being able to return and lead the varsity team an individual once dedicated four years of their life for on the court doesn’t happen all that often and so on the rare occasion it does, it always makes for a great reunion between the two parties.

For this reason there was no surprise that 2015 Manteno graduate Alexis Hosselton made her way back home when the opportunity presented itself to her by parting ways as Wilmington’s head volleyball coach last fall in order to return to the volleyball gym where she was a four-year varsity starter (2011-14) under former longtime Panther head coach Cheryl Davis.

“As much as I loved my time at Wilmington my family kind of looked at me when I said ‘I think I’m going to stay, I love it here,’” Hosselton said. “And they were like, ‘come on, go back to your home,’ and so I took their advice and I never regretted for a second.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you