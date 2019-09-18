PEOTONE — It may have taken a while for Manteno's volleyball team to get going against Peotone Tuesday, but the Panthers were nothing short of devastating once they hit their stride in a 2-0 victory over the Blue Devils.
Things were back-and-forth near the beginning of the first set and Peotone even held a 13-9 lead following a seven-point serving rally from Malya Sayre. But Manteno bounced back quickly to tie things up at 15-15.
From that point on, it was all Panthers.
They closed the first set 25-15 with a furious 10-0 run, then opened the second set with no less momentum as they galloped out to a 20-4 lead in the blink of an eye. That's a 30-4 run to bridge the gap between the two sets.
Manteno would ultimately win the set and strut home to Manteno with a commanding 25-15, 25-7 victory over one of its biggest rivals.
"The energy we had tonight was awesome. We had a ton of fans here and we just came off of a really good weekend. I think we were just pumped to play and showcase what we got," Panthers coach Jocelyn Ferris said. "It's always exciting to go against a hometown rival and we just went hard the whole game.
"I thought Elena Gomez had a solid game and our setters did a great job of mixing things up and keeping Peotone guessing where the ball was going," she added. "Reece (Bachus) outside and between the blocks really kept us going on offense and Sariah Schulteis on defense — nothing hit the ground. She won't let it happen, so it's awesome to have a libero who can do that."
Manteno's ability to speed up the game and keep the Devils permanently off-balance was a sight to behold in the second set. Though Peotone was able to hang around for a bit, the majority of this Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup was a demonstration of why the Panthers are the class of the conference so far in 2019.
Their deep bench and surplus of leaders on the court are major assets for the Panthers as they seem to have reached late-season form relatively early on in their schedule.
"I knew we had a lot of talent this year and I was hoping to still see growth and push the girls past what we thought their limits might be," Ferris said. "So far, the growth has been more than I was expecting and quicker than what I expected. I thought maybe this is what we would be at the end of the season.
"Knowing that this is where we are now, not even halfway through our conference schedule, it's really exciting to think about where we could be by the end of this season and into the postseason."
Stat Book
Gomez, Bachus and Braelyn Bertrand had six kills apiece for the Panthers, thanks to 27 assists from Kenna Selk. Karli Wenzel had 12 digs.
Sayre had three kills and six digs for the Blue Devils. Hanna Gonzalez also had three kills and added four digs. Lily-Grace Stupiega had 11 digs.
