HERSCHER — Two of the area’s most prolific volleyball programs met for in Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup on Wednesday, but the results were far from competitive.
Manteno entered its rivalry conference matchup against Herscher with plans to spoil its senior night as well as its three-game winning streak to begin the shortened season. And the plan worked to perfection as the Panthers took the Tigers out in straight sets, winning 25-21, 25-23, to improve to 1-1 on the year and hand the Tigers their first loss (3-1).
“Our goal tonight was to come out and win in two sets,” said Panther coach Jocelyn Ferris. “So to come out and win the first game with a strong enough lead, I think motivated us to keep it going into the second game without getting too comfortable.”
The Panthers' first-match loss to Bishop McNamara was something their players didn’t take lightly and they wanted to put it in the past before coming out fully focused.
“Our first game loss to start the season really motivated us,” Manteno outside hitter Karli Wenzel said. “We were really mad about that and we wanted to come out stronger tonight.”
In the first set, it was Herscher who jumped out to to an early 3-2 lead thanks to some miscues by the Panthers. Yet Manteno quickly corrected its mistakes by jumping out to a 10-8 lead after things were knotted up at seven apiece due to consecutive kills by Taylor Clodi and Reese Bachus.
Although the two-point lead was minimal, it was all the Panthers needed to be able to coast to its first set victory by four points as Tigers coach Joel Huizenga began noticing where his team wasn't at its best Wednesday.
“I want to see us serve stronger than we did tonight,” said Huizenga. “We were uncharacteristically missing some serves that we don’t normally miss. I think that’s where it started.”
Even though the first set loss was the only set Herscher had dropped all season up to that point, the Tigers didn’t weren't fazed. Herscher’s Emma Mendell, Maddy Offerman and Lacy Grigas all started off hot to begin the second set, which resulted in the Tigers jumping out to a gigantic 11-3 lead before Manteno called a timeout to calm things down.
The short break from action helped the Panther regain their composure by coming out of the timeout with a 7-0 counter to cut Herscher's lead to 11-9. The run was predominately led by Panther's Wenzel and Brooke Timm, who combined for four of the seven points on two aces, a block and a kill.
“Manteno knew that 9-1 is not the same as 18-12 so we knew they weren't going to panic,” Huizenga said. “Manteno was just going to reset and put some pressure on us and it worked for them tonight.”
The Panthers got down as many as five more following that comeback before they slowly climbed back and forced the first tie at 20 all. From there, Manteno let the Tigers self destruct before middle hitter Elena Gomez put the finishing touches on the match with a kill right before Herscher’s Emma Mendell failed to return the next volley over to seal her team's fate.
“We have to be mature and handle the pressure when the pressure comes on,” Huizenga said.
The lengthy comeback victory in the second set was something coach Ferris couldn’t have been more proud of.
“I’m really proud of my girls for coming back,” Ferris said. “We had two long runs that we had to come back from and so to finish it with a straight-set victory was a great way to end the night.”
UP NEXT
Manteno (1-1) heads to Reed-Custer for another ICE match against the Comets on Thursday at 7 p.m., meanwhile Herscher will look to rebound from its first loss of the season with a win over Peotone on the same day and time on the road.
