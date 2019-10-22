MANTENO — If one were to have shown up to Monday’s rivalry matchup between the host Manteno Panthers and visiting Bishop McNamara, that person would have assumed it was the Irish that had the 27-5 record after a dominant first game from the visitors.
The Irish took that first set 25-13 behind big blocks from Claudia Dolliger and Jacqueline Allaway, as well as crucial kills from Elle Nugent and Molly Kurtz, but the Panthers eventually turned it around, and after pulling away for a 25-20 win in the second, got the best of the Irish in a wildly back-and-forth third set by a 25-23 margin to earn a victory on senior night.
The Panthers improved to 28-5 on the season, while the Irish fell to 9-16 in a match that Manteno coach Jocelyn Ferris was confident her team would be able to come back in.
“When you have a goal in mind, all you can think about is that end goal and you have it for a reason,” Ferris said. “Obviously tonight was kind of a bigger reason to make sure we had a win for our seniors and of course another rivalry win.”
It was all Irish early on, as they scored the game’s first three points and continuously built on their lead until they celebrated a mammoth 25-13 first-set win.
Irish coach George Hagemaster said that his team’s early performance wasn’t much different than he’s been seeing from the Irish as of late, especially during some road matchups in a deep Metro Suburban Conference.
“On the road, they’ve played at that level before,” Hagemaster said. “ It does matter who you play unfortunately, but we go up north and play the top teams every night and that’s how we’ve looked. We’re used to that.”
On the other hand, the Panthers weren’t used to the sometimes sloppy play the put forth early on. Alex Rodriguez, one of four seniors honored before Monday’s match, said that the team had a little too much energy and didn’t prepare properly before the match because of their pregame ceremony.
“We didn’t expect it to be so rough,” Rodriguez said of the first game. “We just came in really hyped and not prepared at the same time, so it didn’t really work in our favor in the first game.
“But then the last two games, we won the momentum backed and it worked out.”
That momentum Rodriguez spoke of was evident when the second set started. After a Reese Bachus ace and a pair of Irish errors, it was Manteno who started the second set on fire by scoring the game’s first five points.
Ferris said she started to sense that momentum swing near the end of the first set, a swing that came to completion in the second.
“We felt like we kind of had the momentum at the end of the first game,” Ferris said. “We went out in the second game making sure we came out with that energy, making sure we were playing as a team and knowing we had our confidence back.
“We started strong and tried to keep it the whole game.”
And while the Panthers kept up their solid play for the rest of the night, the Irish got back in a rhythm as well, eventually tying the second game at 14. But that tie was short-lived, as the Panthers went on a 3-0 spurt and never let the Irish pull within any closer than two points as they forced a third set with a 25-20 win.
Bachus, who had a team-high 18 digs and shared the team-high in kills with Karli Wenzel at six apiece, said that once those senior night nerves settled down, the Panthers were able to play the same volleyball they’ve played all season.
“It was senior night and an emotional night and then we just realized, ‘Hey, it’s senior night, let’s play great and let’s go,’” Bachus said. “It was just that mentality pretty much.”
By the time the Irish got their groove back, both teams were playing at absurdly high levels, which was evidenced by the back-and-forth play in the third game. The teams traded ties and leads for every point between the fifth and 12th points before the Panthers took a 14-12 lead.
The teams then deadlocked again at 17, 18, 19 and 20, but the Irish never regained the lead once it got into the 20s. And as the tightly-battled third set reached a climax, a bit of bad luck struck the Irish.
Trailing 24-23, the teams traded shots across the net a couple of times and as McNamara’s Kenna Kleinert jumped to block an attempt from the Panthers’ Elena Gomez at the net, the whistle was blown and Kleinert was called for an illegal back-row block.
There was only one problem — Kleinert was lined up in the front row.
Not sure what the officials called here, all I know is the Irish didn't like whatever it was. But it's gonna give @MHSscores a 25-23 win in the final set and give the Panthers a 2-1 win. #tdjs pic.twitter.com/1xH4mhdSn6— Mason Schweizer (@MSchweizerTDJS) October 22, 2019
Hagemaster said that the official admitted to making a mistake on the call, but refused to replay the point.
“When he admits to making a mistake and refuses to call a replay, it’s a shame,” Hagemaster said.
Nonetheless, the game, and the match, ended with a victory for the Panthers.
It was the first time the Panthers had been tested in a little while, as they extended their winning streak to 13 matches, with only two of those not coming in two-game sweeps.
But for Rodriguez, she wouldn’t have wanted to celebrate her senior night any other way.
“I personally enjoy it since it’s my senior year,” Rodriguez said. “I wanted an intense game, I didn’t want a game that we just won 25-10 or something. I really enjoyed that third game.”
Up Next
Both teams will be back at home for their home finales Tuesday. The Irish will host Ridgewood at 6:30 p.m., while the Panthers will take on Herscher, the last team to defeat them when the two squared off Sept. 24, at 6 p.m.
“They’re sad it’s their last home game but they’re ready,” Ferris said of her team. “They’ve been ready since the last time we saw them, so we’re pumped up, we’re ready and we’re feeling good about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!