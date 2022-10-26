HERSCHER — Manteno and Bishop McNamara both cruised to straight-set victories on Tuesday evening in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional semifinals, setting up a clash between the two powerhouse programs for the second time in two weeks, this time being for the regional championship. The Panthers powered past the Tigers 25-22, 25-19, before the Fightin’ Irish knocked out Momence 25-14, 25-22.

Manteno overcomes slow start

For the majority of the regular season Manteno’s volleyball squad has made it a routine of falling behind early in the opening set, which has left the Panthers to primarily have to buckle down and dig themselves out of major deficits. And much like they’ve done all season in order to order to produce a 19-15 overall record, the Panthers managed to overcome a 12-7 deficit in the opening set against Herscher by rattling off an 11-0 run to help themselves bounce back with a 25-22 first-set victory before going on to take the following set 25-19 to help claim a straight-set win over the Tigers on the road.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

