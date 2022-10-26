Manteno’s Makayla Myrick, center, celebrates with her teammates Tuesday as the Panthers’ secured a victory in two sets, 25-22, 25-19, over Herscher in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional semifinals. Manteno advances to Thursday’s championship to play Bishop McNamara as the Irish defeated Momence in two sets, 25-14, 25-21.
Manteno's McKenna Borkenhagen, left, and Drew Hosselton jump to block a hit by Herscher's Isabella Mendell on Tuesday as the Panthers' secured a victory in two sets, 25-22, 25-19, over Herscher in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional semifinals.
Herscher's Hailey King, left, and Isabella Mendell reach to volley a hit from Manteno on Tuesday as the Panthers' secured a victory in two sets, 25-22, 25-19, over Herscher in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional semifinals.
Herscher's Kennedi Huston, right, and Ella Gessner jump to block a hit from Manteno's Reese Eldridge on Tuesday as the Panthers' secured a victory in two sets, 25-22, 25-19, over Herscher in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional semifinals.
Manteno's Makayla Myrick, flanked by her coach Alexis Hosselton, leaps in celebration Tuesday as the Panthers' secured a victory in two sets, 25-22, 25-19, over Herscher in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional semifinals. Manteno advances to Thursday's championship to play Bishop McNamara as the Irish defeated Momence in two sets, 25-14, 25-21.
Manteno's Brynn Nikonchuk, center, celebrates with her teammates after a point Tuesday during the Panthers' victory in two sets, 25-22, 25-19, over Herscher in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional semifinals. Manteno advances to Thursday's championship to play Bishop McNamara as the Irish defeated Momence in two sets, 25-14, 25-21.
Manteno’s Makayla Myrick, center, celebrates with her teammates Tuesday as the Panthers’ secured a victory in two sets, 25-22, 25-19, over Herscher in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional semifinals. Manteno advances to Thursday’s championship to play Bishop McNamara as the Irish defeated Momence in two sets, 25-14, 25-21.
Manteno's McKenna Borkenhagen, left, and Drew Hosselton jump to block a hit by Herscher's Isabella Mendell on Tuesday as the Panthers' secured a victory in two sets, 25-22, 25-19, over Herscher in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional semifinals.
Herscher's Hailey King, left, and Isabella Mendell reach to volley a hit from Manteno on Tuesday as the Panthers' secured a victory in two sets, 25-22, 25-19, over Herscher in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional semifinals.
Herscher's Kennedi Huston, right, and Ella Gessner jump to block a hit from Manteno's Reese Eldridge on Tuesday as the Panthers' secured a victory in two sets, 25-22, 25-19, over Herscher in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional semifinals.
Manteno's Makayla Myrick, flanked by her coach Alexis Hosselton, leaps in celebration Tuesday as the Panthers' secured a victory in two sets, 25-22, 25-19, over Herscher in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional semifinals. Manteno advances to Thursday's championship to play Bishop McNamara as the Irish defeated Momence in two sets, 25-14, 25-21.
Manteno's Brynn Nikonchuk, center, celebrates with her teammates after a point Tuesday during the Panthers' victory in two sets, 25-22, 25-19, over Herscher in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional semifinals. Manteno advances to Thursday's championship to play Bishop McNamara as the Irish defeated Momence in two sets, 25-14, 25-21.
HERSCHER — Manteno and Bishop McNamara both cruised to straight-set victories on Tuesday evening in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional semifinals, setting up a clash between the two powerhouse programs for the second time in two weeks, this time being for the regional championship. The Panthers powered past the Tigers 25-22, 25-19, before the Fightin’ Irish knocked out Momence 25-14, 25-22.
Manteno overcomes slow start
For the majority of the regular season Manteno’s volleyball squad has made it a routine of falling behind early in the opening set, which has left the Panthers to primarily have to buckle down and dig themselves out of major deficits. And much like they’ve done all season in order to order to produce a 19-15 overall record, the Panthers managed to overcome a 12-7 deficit in the opening set against Herscher by rattling off an 11-0 run to help themselves bounce back with a 25-22 first-set victory before going on to take the following set 25-19 to help claim a straight-set win over the Tigers on the road.
“We have a history of having a slow start in the first set, and I don’t know if it they just have to get some warmups or practice,” Panthers head coach Alexis Hosselton said. “They are pretty good at bouncing back and learning from the mistakes they have early on.”
Having just recently beaten Herscher in a third-set tiebreaker last Tuesday after dropping the opening set the Panthers wanted to avoid dropping the first set at all costs.
Led by its two senior hitters Reese Eldridge and Drew Hosselton, Manteno managed to overcome an early five-point deficit (12-7) in the first set as the two veterans combined for six kills during that 11-0 run that helped the road team flip the script for not just the set, but the rest of the match.
“The way that we work together, we’re usually good at keeping our heads up and coming back, even if the other team is out ahead of us,” Eldridge said. “We just know how to pick ourselves up, and I think that opening set win really helped us a lot.
“I think it took Herscher’s momentum down and picked ours up a lot.”
As much as the momentum was in Manteno’s corner heading into the second set, Herscher once again proved to be the more ready team from the jump as they opening the following set with a 7-3 lead. Yet, much like the first set the Panthers crawled their way back by going on a 6-0 run that forced Herscher head coach Joel Huizenga to call a timeout after quickly finding themselves in a 9-7 deficit.
“Manteno just responded and they are a heck of a team,” Huizenga said. “They played fantastic defense and that showed tonight. I thought we threw everything at them that we had and it just wasn’t there for us.”
Although the Tigers did manage to eventually force a tie at 12 apiece, the Panthers defense and offensive attack by Drew Hosselton and Eldridge proved to be too much as they went on to eventually claim the second set by six points.
“Reese is definitely a strong hand on the right side, and being a lefty, she really throws off the opposing team,” coach Hosselton said. “She does a great job with her serving as well.
“For Drew, I told her, ‘your line is open all night long, so just hit it,’ and she did a great job of listening to that and executing it,” she added. “So that’s just something we have to look forward too and our swings were looking really nice.”
McNamara marches past Momence
Having just gone 0-3 over the weekend in the Immaculate Conception tournament Bishop McNamara could have very well had its head down coming into postseason play against an up and coming Momence program that had just come off its best regular season (16-7-3) over the past two decades.
Yet, instead of feeling deterred by their most recent performance over the weekend the Fightin’ Irish came out determined to flip their momentum, which resulted in a 25-14, 25-22 straight-set win.
“We did what we came here to do and we started off strong,” McNamara head coach Ryan Thomas said. “The theme for the season for us is errors, and so if we cut out those mistakes, we are a really good volleyball team.”
McNamara opened the first set with a 7-6 lead before rattling off 10-straight points, four of which came off aces by Lillee Nugent, that helped extend its lead to 17-6 before going on to take the decisive first set 25-14.
“I was just trying to serve it as hard as I could at Momence,” Nugent said. “My serve has kind of been off lately so it was good to get back on a run.”
Even though it was the team in green that claimed the first set the red and white managed to take an early lead in the second set. Momence opened the set with a 6-3 lead following a kill by Lexi Hamann that seemed to help her team into believing they could steal a second-set victory.
As high as Momence felt with the lead it didn’t last long as Bishop McNamara went on to force ties at 11 and 14 before going on to claim the set by four points to help secure a 25-14, 25-21 two-set victory.
“It’s exciting to bounce back after going 0-3 over the weekend,” Nugent said. “I think it really builds us up and gets us prepared for Thursday.”
With the loss, Momence concluded its season with a 17-8-3 overall record, including a postseason win over Iroquois West.
“I’m just proud of my girls,” Momence head coach Melissa DuMontelle said. “We come and we fight every year and this is the best record Momence has had in the last 20 years and so I can’t say anything bad.
“These girls are out to win and they just didn’t pull it off, but they gave it their best and that’s all I can ask for.”
STAT BOOK
Eldridge led the Panthers with nine kills, seven assists, and two aces. Hosselton added 11 kills and three assists. Brynn Nikonchuk chipped in four kills.
Kennedi Huston led the Tigers with five kills and six assists. Ella Gessner added four kills and three blocks. Isabella Mendell totaled five assists and three kills. Emery Robinson contributed eight digs.
Nugent led the Irish with nine digs, six aces and two kills. Kenna Brosseau added nine kills and four digs. Mackenzie McCammon finished with 18 assists and five digs. Grace Edwards had 10 kills, which was three more kills than teammate Ana Darr.
Hamann led the Redskins with a team-high eight kills. Kaylee VanSwol had 24 digs and Haylie Smart chipped in eight assists.
UP NEXT
Manteno (20-15) will face-off against Bishop McNamara (16-14) for the IHSA Class 2A Regional championship at 6 p.m. Thursday in Herscher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.