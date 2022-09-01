KANKAKEE — As Bishop McNamara's volleyball team attempted to rally from a second-set deficit to All-City rivals Kankakee Wednesday, every time the Fightin' Irish seemed to have momentum brewing, a service error or hitting error would stall their momentum.

That allowed the Kays to take the second set, forcing a third after hosts McNamara took the first. And in that third set, it was ironically enough at the service line where junior outside hitter Lillee Nugent's ace broke a 20-20 tie to give the Irish a lead they held the rest of the way for a 2-1 victory (25-21, 22-25, 25-21).

"I think we were a little down on ourselves and I think the ace really helped build us gain the momentum back," Nugent said. "We just pushed through from there and I think our fans had a lot to do with that."

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you