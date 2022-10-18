MANTENO — Monday's nonconference matchup between Bishop McNamara and Manteno could very likely given a glimpse of perhaps what's to come next Thursday in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional championship if both teams were to take care of business in their respective opening round regional semifinal games next Tuesday.

With the potential to meet again next week, the two teams did everything they could in a playoff-type atmosphere in Manteno to gain an extra dose of confidence heading into next week, which ultimately resulted in a nail-biter third-set tiebreaker for McNamara after coming out on top with a 25-19, 18-25, 25-22, three-set road win.

"It gives us a little extra confidence if we do end playing in the regional championship game against Manteno," McNamara head coach Ryan Thomas said. "It gives us a little bit of an edge, but that just means they [Manteno] are going to come back and fight harder.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you