KANKAKEE — With its season coming to an end, the Kankakee girls volleyball team made quick work of Trinity Academy on Monday evening with hopes it will give the Kays all the confidence they need in order to best Thornwood in tonight’s season finale for the Southland Athletic Conference title.
“Our goal tonight was to be able to carry some momentum because tomorrow’s match is a big one against Thornwood,” Kays coach Dennis Pommier said. “We didn’t want to go three sets tonight because if you give Trinity any momentum, then they start to build upon it.”
The Kays took it to the Eagles by beating them in straight sets 25-14, 25-16 to improve to 13-5 overall and 12-2 in the SAC.
Kankakee jumped out to an early 6-3 lead in the first set before starting to get hot and forcing multiple runs of four-plus points to cruise to an 11-point victory in set one.
The Kays forced three errors by the Eagles early on to help spark a 5-0 run that was capped off by an ace by Avery Jackson to put Kankakee up 10-4. From there, the Kays sparked another 3-0 run after a quick kill by Trinity’s Jace Lightfoot to go up 13-5.
Kankakee didn’t waste much time with its eight-point lead as it went on to spark runs of 7-0 and 4-0 before closing the first set in style, thanks to a Chloe Blakey kill.
“My girls tonight just beat themselves,” Eagles coach Chrissy Hathaway said. “We weren’t passing or hitting well. Kankakee has a great hitting game, and they have tall girls at the net, and we should have answered that, but we didn’t.”
Trinity bounced back early in set number two by holding on to a 7-4 lead. However, Kankakee was able to respond quickly with more momentous runs the Eagles couldn’t withstand. Down three, the Kays sparked an 8-0 run that predominately was led by Jackson, who totaled three aces during that stretch.
“One of our biggest things is to just make the simple play,” Kankakee hitter Taren Russell said. “And that’s exactly what we did. We were told to just terminate the play and get the ball back, and that’s exactly what we did tonight.”
Russell added two kills during Kankakee’s 6-0 run later in the set to put the Kays up 18-10 before Brayia Golden closed the match out on a block to give Kankakee a nine-point win in set two to win its final road match of the season.
STAT BOOK
Jackson led the Kays from the servicing line with four aces. Russell added three aces, two kills and two blocks.
Ronnie Harwood and Aimee Diaz each notched an ace and a kill to lead the Eagles.
