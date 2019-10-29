KANKAKEE — Kankakee’s most successful regular season in recent memory was followed by a significantly less auspicious postseason stint as a result of the Kays’ 25-14, 25-9 loss on their home floor to Hinsdale South at the IHSA Class 3A Kankakee Regional.
The Kays technically entered play as a narrow favorite because of their ranking as the Joliet Catholic Sectional bracket’s eighth seed versus Hinsdale South’s ninth seed, but the tables were turned against them quickly, as the Hornets dashed out to a 9-1 lead in the opening set.
Though Kankakee eventually recovered some of its footing and stiffened up in the face of the Hornets’ impressive attack, the Kays never trailed by fewer than seven points in the 25-14 loss.
The final set of the season was more of the same for Kankakee. Hinsdale South again dashed out to an early lead before pummeling its host from all angles with aggressive strikes from its powerful group of outside hitters. The second set was even less advantageous for the Kays as it ended their 2019 campaign by a 25-9 margin and sent the Hornets along to face Lemont in the regional championship match.
“We made some plays, but they just kept coming at us. We didn’t have an answer for their outside hitting,” Kankakee coach Dennis Pommier said. “We played hard, and we ran the system well, but [Hinsdale South] is just a pretty good team.
“When you go against good hitters like that you can get some stats in the blocking department, which I think we did,” he added. “There were just times where, because of how well they moved the ball around from pin to pin, our blockers were just in the wrong position to get in front of it, which then makes it tough on the defense.”
Though the early exit from the postseason may leave a slightly sour taste in the Kays’ mouths, the regular season that led up to it was among the best in the history of the program.
Pommier has led something of a volleyball renaissance during his three-season stint at the helm for the Kays, and 2019 was his finest work to date record-wise. Kankakee wrapped up the year with a 23-10 record and at one point ripped off an 18-game winning streak that lasted from Sep. 5-Oct. 16.
All the more encouraging for the Kays is they accomplished those feats thanks, in large part, to a nice group of sophomores, who will return next year with an appetite for even more.
“This isn’t a knock on our seniors, but the growth of the underclassmen — especially the three sophomores Jakia Autman, Avery Jackson and Chloe Blakey — their ability to come up and play at the varsity level as well as they did was key for us,” Pommier said. “It’s a great thing to see because, obviously, we get them back for two more years. Again, that’s not to take anything away from our upperclassmen this season, but the thing that surprised me the most was the help we got from the underclassmen.”
