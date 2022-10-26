KANKAKEE — Entering the IHSA Class 3A Regionals after a 12-0 Southland Athletic Conference-winning season and as winners of 17 of their last 20 matches, Kankakee began its postseason journey with plenty of confidence and a home-court advantage when the Kays hosted Bremen in the Kankakee Regional semifinals on Tuesday.

And the Kays used both of those advantages to create an early sizzle before eventually catching fire, using a balanced attack and reluctant defense to earn a 2-0 sweep (25-17, 25-12) over the Braves to advance to Thursday’s regional championship.

In the win, Kays coach Dennis Pommier said he saw some work that’s left for his team to do ahead of Thursday, but was certainly pleased with the overall outcome.

