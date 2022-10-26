Members of the Kankakee volleyball team rejoice after scoring a point during Tuesday’s IHSA Class 3A Kankakee Regional semifinal against Bremen. The Kays won 2-0 (25-17, 25-12) to advance to Thursday’s Regional championship against Providence.
KANKAKEE — Entering the IHSA Class 3A Regionals after a 12-0 Southland Athletic Conference-winning season and as winners of 17 of their last 20 matches, Kankakee began its postseason journey with plenty of confidence and a home-court advantage when the Kays hosted Bremen in the Kankakee Regional semifinals on Tuesday.
And the Kays used both of those advantages to create an early sizzle before eventually catching fire, using a balanced attack and reluctant defense to earn a 2-0 sweep (25-17, 25-12) over the Braves to advance to Thursday’s regional championship.
In the win, Kays coach Dennis Pommier said he saw some work that’s left for his team to do ahead of Thursday, but was certainly pleased with the overall outcome.
“We had a couple hiccups along the way but we ran the system, the serving was good, our passing was good and all four of our hitters put the ball away,” Pommier said. “We’ll take it.”
Four Kays had at least five kills, as Nikkel Johnson and Na’Kyrah Cooks had six apiece and Aniya Lewis and Mikyla Lawrence added five apiece of their own, with Johnson (four blocks) and Lewis (three) also showing their impressive net-front skills on the defensive end.
Libero Breanna Lamie recorded 24 digs, resulting in 23 assists for Lawrence from the setter position, an indication the Kays’ offense was flowing smoothly for most of the night. But perhaps what can make the Kays the most dangerous as they look to continue their red-hot play and earn a regional championship plaque on Thursday could be the diverse skillset of Lawrence.
“What people don’t notice are the little things Mikayla does,” Pommier said of his junior setter. “And statistically, if she was one of our hitters she’d probably be our number-two hitter, but she’s stepping up for the team and playing that setter role.
“Ideally we’d like a year from now to have another setter step up to run a 6-2 [rotation] or just let her hit, because she can just pound it.”
UP NEXT
The Kays (22-10), seeded sixth in their sub-sectional, will take on fourth-seeded Providence for the Class 3A Regional championship at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
