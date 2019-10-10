KANKAKEE — When Kankakee fell by a gut-wrenching 26-24 score in the third set of its All-City contest with Bishop McNamara on Sept. 6, it was the Kays' fourth loss in a row and put them at just 2-6 on the season.
But since that loss, the Kays have been one of the hottest teams in the area and they continued to sizzle on Thursday, when they swept Bloom (25-15, 25-21) to win their 17th match in a row. They improved to 19-6 on the year and 11-1 in the Southland Athletic Conference, giving the Kays a 2.5 game lead in the conference race with two weeks left.
"Their goal was to win conference and to do that, you’ve gotta win 15 or so matches right there," Kays coach Denny Pommier said of his team. "They’ve done what they’ve needed to do to win. They haven’t all been pretty, there have been times where we play down to the level of our opponent or up to the level of our opponent.
"The good thing is when we have those down nights, like we did on Tuesday (a 2-1 comeback win over Thornton), we’re able to pull ourselves out of it and do what we need to do to win the match.”
The Kays didn't have to pull themselves out of any early holes Thursday, despite the absence of starting middle hitter Makayla Mondy. Outside hitter Taren Russell moved over to the middle and made her prescence felt immediately, as she had a pair of kills, a block and an ace by the time the Kays built a 14-8 lead in the first set.
“That’s exactly what had to happen tonight because Makayla Mondy wasn’t here," Pommier said of Russell's play. "Because she moved to the middle, she had more chances to hit and block and she took advantage of it.”
Russell said that whenever the Kays need a spark or someone to fill in like she did, someone is always there to answer the call.
“I think it comes in handy if there’s something a little off — and that's for everyone," Russell said. "If someone can go in and put the plays we need to make, it’s very beneficial to have that.”
The Kays continued to build their lead all throughout the first set until it ended with a 25-15 victory, but the second set was a bit of a different story. Neither team was able to establish dominance — in fact, the teams went point-for-point from points 14-19.
But with the Kays up 21-19, a Linda Guzman ace gave the Kays their largest lead of the second set at 22-19, a set they won 25-21.
“We got out of system in the middle of the game and there wasn’t a good flow going ... and (Bloom) was out of system too, just throwing stuff over the net and we weren’t reacting in a system matter," Pommier said. "But the bottom line was, at the end of the set, we did what we needed to do.”
The Kays have won 10 matches by 2-0 finals over the course of their streak, with Thursday the latest addition to that total. Senior outside hitter Aariasha Dabney has been a pivotal piece of many of those wins and said chemistry that began to form off the court has strengthened on it, as evidenced by the successful season.
“Just the chemistry on the court … we can get it together because we just have that connection," Dabney said. "On the court and off the court, we’re friends and have a great connection.”
An often overlooked aspect of a sustained winning streak can sometimes mean complacency, both from a lack of challenge and also a lack of coachable moments that a team can learn from. But for Pommier, there is always something the Kays can learn from in their wins.
“There’s always something we can work on," Pommier said. "Usually what we’ll do is go back and replay some bad moments we had the night before so we can fix them."
The plentiful practice time spent on correcting past mistakes is matched on time spent scouting and preparing for upcoming opponents. Russell said that while the work can be grueling, it's all worth the reward.
“We’ve been working hard," Russell said. "Sometimes we may not want to be there, but we push through it and we’ve just worked really hard to get where we’re at.”
Up Next
The Kays can essentially seal their conference regular season title on Tuesday when they travel to second-place Thornwood at 6 p.m.
